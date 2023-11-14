The Significance of Rafah Border Crossing: A Gateway for Gaza’s Survival

In the war-torn enclave of Gaza, the Rafah border crossing with Egypt serves as a vital lifeline for its two million residents. This border, located along the 12km divide between Gaza Strip and Egypt, allows Palestinians living in Gaza to maintain a crucial connection to the outside world and essential resources. While another crossing called Erez, located in the north at the Israeli border, is directly controlled by Israel, Rafah stands as the only crossing that is under the control of Egypt.

Unlike a typical border, the Rafah crossing operates selectively. It can be activated or deactivated based on the situation, and it is not open round-the-clock. The border is subject to restrictions and is not as accessible as borders in the Schengen Area or across state lines in the US. This selective operation has created challenges for Palestinians, as they cannot freely cross with their vehicles. The crossing was open for 245 days in 2022 and has been open for 138 days as of 2023, according to the UN.

The significance of the Rafah border crossing lies in its critical role in providing access to necessary resources for individuals and communities in Gaza. Since the blockade imposed by Israel in 2007, movement in and out of Gaza has been severely restricted, leading to deteriorating living conditions in the enclave. The Rafah border allows for the flow of people, goods, and humanitarian aid, enabling Gazans to obtain essentials like fuel, cooking gas, medicine, and construction materials from Egypt.

For families separated by the border, the Rafah crossing is their only means of reuniting. Many transnational families have loved ones on each side of the border, and the crossing provides them with the opportunity to see and be with one another. However, entering or leaving Gaza is not an easy task. Individuals can only enter Gaza with permits from either the Egyptian or Israeli government. Those who wish to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing must register with the local Palestinian authorities (Hamas) well in advance, though some may attempt to go through the Egyptian authorities for an additional fee.

The border’s nature and function have evolved over the years due to various conflicts in the region, including the First Arab-Israeli War, the Six-Day War, the War of Attrition, and the Yom Kippur War. These conflicts have shaped the mobility of the border, making it a “mobile frontier,” as described by Lorenzo Navone, a sociologist specializing in borders and conflicts at the University of Strasbourg.

Overall, the Rafah border crossing plays a crucial role in sustaining the lives and well-being of Gazans. It is a gateway for essential resources and connections to the outside world. Despite the challenges and restrictions, the crossing remains a lifeline for the people of Gaza, enabling them to survive and strive in the midst of adversity.

FAQ

What is the Rafah border crossing?

The Rafah border crossing is a crucial link between the war-torn enclave of Gaza and the outside world. Located along the 12km border that separates Gaza Strip from Egypt, it allows Palestinians to access essential resources and connect with their families.

Who controls the Rafah border crossing?

While Rafah is under the control of Egypt, Israel monitors all activities in southern Gaza from its Kerem Shalom military base and other surveillance points.

How often is the Rafah border crossing open?

The Rafah border crossing operates selectively and is not open 24/7. In 2022, it was open for 245 days, and as of 2023, it has been open for 138 days.

What is the significance of the Rafah border crossing?

The Rafah border crossing plays a vital role in providing access to essential goods, humanitarian aid, and reuniting families. It serves as a lifeline for the people of Gaza, enabling them to survive and strive in challenging circumstances.

How has the Rafah border crossing changed over the years?

The Rafah border crossing has evolved as a result of various conflicts in the region. It has become a “mobile frontier” due to the shifting dynamics brought about by conflicts such as the First Arab-Israeli War, the Six-Day War, the War of Attrition, and the Yom Kippur War.