The African Union Joins G20 as Permanent Member, Shifting Power Dynamics

In a significant move that aims to give a greater voice to the Global South, the African Union (AU) has been granted permanent member status in the Group of 20 (G20) top world economies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement at this year’s annual summit, holding the delegation from behind a nameplate that read “Bharat,” an ancient Sanskrit name for India. By adding the AU to the G20, it becomes only the second regional bloc to secure permanent membership, following the European Union.

The decision to grant permanent membership to the AU was met with widespread support, highlighting the growing recognition of the importance of the Global South in shaping global policies. Modi, after rapping his gavel three times, received applause from the delegates as he invited the representative of the African Union, Comoros President Azali Assoumani, to take his place at the table.

Empowering the Global South has been a central focus of this year’s summit, as Modi seeks to redirect attention towards the needs of developing nations. While the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has dominated global headlines, India aims to address pressing issues such as food and energy security that countries from the Global South face. Notably, the absence of key players, including Russia, China, Spain, and Mexico, raises challenges for face-to-face conversations and consensus-building on crucial matters.

Alongside the AU’s inclusion as a permanent member, the G20 leaders were expected to discuss key issues pertinent to developing nations. These topics include alternative fuels like hydrogen, resource efficiency, digital public infrastructure, and food security. Additionally, discussions on reforming development banks such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were on the agenda, with a focus on increasing accessibility to long-term financing for lower- and middle-income countries, particularly in the face of climate change.

The summit’s proceedings have taken place under tight security measures, with the public and most journalists kept at a distance from the venue. As leaders navigate through complex global challenges and strained international relations, the addition of the AU to the G20 as a permanent member stands as a significant step towards reshaping power dynamics within the forum. It signifies a commitment to fostering a more inclusive and representative global governance structure that acknowledges the evolving geopolitical landscape and the aspirations of the Global South.