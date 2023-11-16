Israeli Crackdown on Palestinian Online Speech Sparks Controversy and Concerns

The arrest of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has brought to light an ongoing Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech. Tamimi, known for her viral video in which she slapped an Israeli soldier, was arrested for “inciting terrorism” on her Instagram account.

Tamimi’s family vehemently denies that she wrote the controversial statement for which she is facing imprisonment, claiming that her account was hacked. This assertion is not uncommon for Tamimi, who has been a fiery activist and has faced previous hacking incidents.

Critics argue that Tamimi’s arrest is just one example of a broader pattern of Israeli authorities clamping down on Palestinian online expression. Following a Hamas cross-border attack, there has been a surge in arrests, firings, and expulsions of Palestinians for their online speech, deemed incendiary by Israeli authorities.

The statement attributed to Tamimi on her Instagram account reads, “we are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin — we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls, come on, we are waiting for you.” However, Tamimi’s mother insists that her account was compromised and manipulated.

During the arrest, soldiers stormed the Tamimi house, with Tamimi’s mother narrating the events. While soldiers handcuffed Ahed, her mother was held in a separate room. Her mother claims to have heard the sound of Ahed being beaten before being taken away. The Israeli military has refrained from disclosing the location of Tamimi’s detention.

Tamimi’s case now awaits deliberation by an Israeli military court, which will decide on the duration of her detention. Alternatively, she may be placed under administrative detention, allowing for indefinite imprisonment without charges.

The arrest of Tamimi has been applauded by Israel’s far-right factions. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, praised the arresting soldiers and declared “zero tolerance with terrorists and supporters of terrorism!”

Concerns have been raised by human rights groups, such as Adalah and PEN America, regarding the Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online expression. Adalah’s report documented 161 legal proceedings against Palestinians for incitement, following the Hamas attack. Additionally, Palestinian students and employees have faced disciplinary measures for posts deemed incendiary.

PEN America has called for Israeli authorities and Instagram to provide clarification on the circumstances surrounding Tamimi’s arrest. They argue that unless there are exceptional circumstances, arresting an author for words written by others cannot be justified.

The broader context of the Israeli crackdown includes nightly Israeli raids into the West Bank, resulting in the arrest of over 2,280 Palestinian detainees since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club. The Israeli government claims that these raids are necessary to root out militancy in the volatile territory, while Palestinian rights activists argue that they amount to mass political persecution.

As the situation continues to unfold, concerns over the limitation of free expression and the treatment of Palestinian activists persist. The clash between security concerns and freedom of speech remains at the heart of the ongoing controversy.