Italy’s Climate Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for Urgent Action

Italy, known for its picturesque landscapes and rich cultural heritage, has become Europe’s climate risk hotspot. Extreme weather events, such as collapsing glaciers, devastating floods, wildfires, and record-breaking heatwaves, have wreaked havoc in the country. These events are clear signs of the impact of climate change on Italy’s vulnerable geographical location, diverse topography, and densely inhabited coastal areas.

Luca Mercalli, an Italian climatologist and president of the Italian Meteorological Society, has witnessed firsthand the increasing severity of these extreme weather events. He was astounded by the scene in Mortegliano, a small town in northern Italy, after powerful storms tore through the region, leaving destruction in their wake.

The storms brought hailstones of unprecedented size, with records shattered within a matter of days. Hailstones measuring up to 19cm (7.5in) fell, causing significant damage estimated at €80m. Mercalli describes the impact as comparable to a bomb blast or earthquake.

Italy’s susceptibility to climate risks is further amplified by its proximity to Africa’s tropical climate and northern Europe’s temperate climate. As a result, heatwaves in Sicily now resemble those in Africa, while northern Italy experiences temperatures reminiscent of Sicily 50 years ago. The crowded Mediterranean exacerbates the consequences of extreme weather events, leading to heavy impacts on populated areas.

While these catastrophic events demand urgent action to mitigate the climate crisis, Italy’s response has been lackluster. Successive governments have failed to take significant measures, and the current administration’s stance remains vague. The need for immediate action from international leaders has been emphasized by Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his counterparts from neighboring countries.

Luca Mercalli continues to monitor the changing climate from the Italian Alps, where even at high altitudes, the impacts of global warming are becoming apparent. Glacial retreat, diminishing snowfall, changes in vegetation, and the appearance of unfamiliar plants and insects all serve as critical indicators of the changing climate.

While facing opposition from climate crisis deniers, Mercalli stresses the urgency of addressing the climate crisis. Italy’s vulnerability to extreme weather events is a wake-up call for the world, demanding swift and comprehensive action to mitigate the impacts of climate change, not only in Italy but globally.