The Impact of the EU Media Freedom Act on Online Platforms and Users

The proposed EU Media Freedom Act has stirred controversy and raised concerns about the potential consequences it may have on online platforms and users. While the law aims to protect media freedom, there are fears that it could lead to arbitrary content moderation and discrimination, especially affecting marginalized groups who often face hate speech. Moreover, critics argue that its effects may extend beyond Europe, impacting vulnerable individuals worldwide.

Under Article 17, “very large online platforms” like Twitter and Facebook would be required to create a registration portal for media actors to self-declare as independent and regulated providers. However, this approach leaves online platforms with the responsibility of deciding the status of various media actors, deviating from the principle that platforms should not be compelled to host any content.

One contentious aspect is that platforms would be prohibited from labeling or blurring posts and compelled to host media content for up to 24 hours. Critics argue that this “must-carry” obligation hampers platforms’ ability to swiftly remove objectionable or false content, undermining their community standards.

By granting wide-ranging content moderation privileges and allowing anyone to self-declare as a media outlet, the Media Freedom Act opens the door to potential manipulations and distortions of public discourse. It risks the spread of hate speech, electoral propaganda, and damaging disinformation. Additionally, in countries where the media is at a high risk of state interference, this law could enable government-oriented propaganda and restrict access to unbiased information.

The Media Freedom Act also adds extra burdens to platforms already dealing with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which focuses on platform governance. While the DSA emphasizes avoiding discrimination and inconsistency in content moderation, the EU Media Freedom Act incentivizes arduous communication with media service providers, potentially giving influential media outlets an advantage over others.

If the EU Media Freedom Act is adopted without significant revisions, it could undermine users’ trust in the media’s ability to deliver reliable information and hold political leaders accountable. Media freedom should operate independently of political interference to ensure the dissemination of accurate and diverse information.

It is essential for EU parliamentarians and member states to critically assess and potentially revise Article 17 to strike a balance between media freedom and responsible content moderation, safeguarding users and promoting a healthy digital environment.