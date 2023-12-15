New EU AI Regulation: Navigating Uncertainty and Shaping the Future

The European Union recently reached a provisional agreement on its groundbreaking AI regulation, signaling a milestone in shaping the use of artificial intelligence technology. This regulation sets out to impose certain restrictions on AI applications and establish transparency requirements for providers. However, the implementation of these changes may take years, leaving the tech industry with a sense of uncertainty.

The AI Act, proposed in 2021, still awaits full approval. Last-minute compromises have diluted some of the stricter regulatory measures, and enforcement is not expected to commence until 2025. As a result, established AI companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Meta will continue their pursuit of dominance, especially as they navigate the ambiguous regulatory landscape in the United States.

One key challenge in developing the AI Act was how to regulate general-purpose AI (GPAI) tools such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 language model. The act classifies AI systems based on their level of risk to society, with stricter rules applied to higher-risk systems. However, concerns from member states led to compromises that limit the definition of “high-risk” systems. This compromise was met with criticism from some stakeholders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who argued that the regulation hampers innovation.

While the AI Act aims to address data concerns, it does not introduce new laws around data collection. Instead, it simply requires companies to follow existing data protection laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). AI models trained on sensitive or copyrighted data remain a contentious issue, as the act does not provide clear guidelines for their use. This lack of clarity leaves companies uncertain about the treatment of copyrighted materials in AI model training.

Nonetheless, the AI Act does exempt open-source developers, researchers, and smaller companies down the value chain from potentially hefty fines. This exemption has been praised by advocates of open innovation and developers. However, it is crucial to keep an eye on the potential impact this regulation will have on the industry.

While the EU takes significant steps towards AI regulation, countries like the United States are still in the early stages. While the US is home to major AI players, it has yet to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework. The Biden administration has issued an executive order calling for the development of safety standards, but concrete regulations are still lacking. This contrast between the EU and the US may put pressure on American policymakers to act swiftly and develop their own regulatory measures.

The EU’s AI Act represents an important starting point in addressing public concerns surrounding AI technology. While there are uncertainties and criticisms surrounding its implementation, it provides a framework for other governments and organizations to consider when developing their own AI regulations. It encourages stakeholders to assess their existing regulations and privacy protection guidelines, such as the GDPR, and build upon them to ensure a responsible and accountable use of AI.

