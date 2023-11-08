The Rising Stakes of the Israel-Hamas Conflict on the Global Economy

As the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its fourth week, economist Mohamed el-Erian warns of the growing risks it poses to the global economy. The recent escalation of the conflict, marked by Israel’s widened ground offensive in response to terror attacks by Hamas, has heightened concerns about a potential regional spillover and its implications for financial markets worldwide.

El-Erian, the chief economic advisor at Allianz, emphasizes that the longer the conflict persists, the greater the likelihood of further escalation. This heightened risk of escalation translates into a higher potential for contagion to the rest of the world in terms of economics and finance. According to El-Erian, such contagion would compound the existing challenges faced by the global economy, including sluggish growth, persistent inflation, and market fragmentation.

The initial impact on global markets when the conflict began was somewhat limited, as investors initially believed it to be contained. However, the prospect of a regional spill-over involving additional players such as Iran and Lebanon has instilled unease in markets. One area particularly affected is the oil market, as concerns mount regarding potential supply restrictions from the energy-rich region. Oil prices have experienced volatility, with surges following Israel’s announcement of an expanded ground operation but subsequently dipping as investors shift their attention to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy meeting.

The worsening Israel-Hamas conflict has also grabbed the attention of Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund. She identifies it as another cloud looming over an already gloomy economic outlook. The economic repercussions spread beyond the conflict’s epicenter, affecting neighboring countries through disrupted trade channels, diminished tourism, and increased insurance costs.

Amidst these economic concerns, the conflict’s impact on diplomatic ambitions for the region cannot be ignored. As Israel was making strides towards normalizing diplomatic ties with Arab neighbors like Saudi Arabia, the terror attacks by Hamas dashed those hopes. The ongoing conflict has exacerbated the bleakness of the situation while adding a sense of urgency to finding a resolution.

Both El-Erian and the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, stress the difficulty of achieving regional cooperation in the Middle East amid the conflict.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict persists, the global stakes continue to rise, necessitating attention from policymakers and raising questions about the economic and diplomatic implications in the region and beyond.