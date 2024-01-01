Discover the Power of Daytime Rest for Boosting Energy Levels

In our fast-paced world, finding ways to increase our energy levels is crucial. While getting enough quality sleep is important, daytime rest can also play a significant role in fortifying ourselves throughout the day. Research suggests that taking short breaks can help restore attention, reduce fatigue, increase vitality, and improve well-being and mood.

Unlike naps, these revitalizing breaks can be easier to incorporate into our daily routines. Prioritizing these moments of rest is a form of preventive care, similar to exercise or maintaining a healthy diet. Dr. Sue Varma, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry, highlights the importance of treating daytime rest as a daily health practice.

To reap the benefits, start by carving out what Dr. Varma calls an “oasis moment.” This is a small respite from the noise and demands of everyday life. Find five minutes in your schedule when you can take a break. It should be long enough for you to feel refreshed, but short enough to fit into your routine.

Research suggests that resting before your energy levels dip can be more effective at restoring energy compared to resting after feeling tired. For those following a regular daytime schedule, midmorning is an ideal time for an oasis moment. At this point, you haven’t depleted significant resources, making it easier to replenish them. However, if your mornings are busy or if you work during unconventional hours, taking an oasis moment at any time can still offer benefits.

When selecting a spot for your break, prioritize finding a calming environment. If you’re at home, find a quiet and comfortable space to sit. At work, scout out a relatively peaceful location, such as a break room or even your car. You don’t necessarily need to be completely silent or seated. The key is to spend this time away from work doing something you enjoy. Take a walk, grab a quick coffee, or engage in any activity that brings you joy and offers a sense of autonomy.

During your oasis moment, aim for a state of “wakeful relaxation.” This doesn’t involve meditation or zoning out entirely. Instead, focus on achieving a sense of calmness while remaining alert. Taking slow, deep breaths can help you feel less depleted. You can even listen to your favorite songs as you take this break.

Afterward, take note of how you feel. Do you feel refreshed and rejuvenated? By taking this break, you not only give yourself a boost but also gain a sense of mastery and control over your day. Resting is a highly therapeutic resource that can have cumulative positive effects. Consider scheduling a five-minute break every day to continue reaping its rewards.

To assist you further, we offer a guided daytime rest exercise by Octavia Faith Ann Raheem, a meditation teacher who specializes in rest retreats. You can find this audio exercise [insert link to audio exercise].

