The Evolution of Israeli Security Policies: Rethinking Deterrence

Israel’s security policies towards Gaza have undergone a significant shift in the aftermath of Hamas’s brutal attacks. Instead of relying on a deterrence model that focused on containment and occasional use of force, Israel is now embracing a new approach that takes into account the changing dynamics of the conflict.

The previous deterrence model was built on the belief that Hamas could be controlled through intelligence early warnings, border defenses, and limited military operations. However, with each military conflict, it became evident that Hamas was acquiring stronger and more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range rockets and underground tunnels. Despite these growing capabilities, Israel’s defense strategy seemed to be working, as Hamas failed to effectively strike Israel’s population centers.

This led Israeli officials to believe that trying to destroy Hamas outright would be too costly and could create further complications. Instead, they opted for limited conflicts with cease-fire arrangements and economic measures. This approach also served the goal of splitting the Palestinian system by allowing Hamas to maintain control of Gaza, weakening the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

However, this limited-conflict concept allowed Hamas to acquire the resources needed to transform its military into a highly capable army of terror. Hamas took advantage of periods between conflicts to develop new strategies, such as organizing demonstrations near the border fence with Israel. These demonstrations provided cover for Hamas’s military activities, allowing them to prepare for future offensives.

The recent massacre on October 7 marked a catastrophic failure of Israel’s existing security strategy. The Israeli intelligence and security forces, as well as the government, were unable to prevent the attack and failed to heed potential warning signs. This has prompted a thorough inquiry and demands for accountability from the Israeli public.

As Israel continues its ground campaign against Hamas, it faces the challenge of creating a new and effective security paradigm. It must consider new approaches at every level to prevent such disasters in the future. Additionally, Israel needs to address the broader network of threats posed by armed groups supported by Iran in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

The evolving security landscape calls for a reevaluation of deterrence strategies and a willingness to adapt to the changing dynamics of the conflict. The lessons learned from past campaigns, combined with a resolute and patient approach, will be crucial in ensuring Israel’s long-term security and stability.