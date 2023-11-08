The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has once again captured the world’s attention, but the media coverage of this issue has been deeply flawed. The double standard that exists in reporting on the conflict is both dangerous and morally bankrupt.

One of the glaring examples of this double standard is the reflexive identification with Israel by the US media and politicians. The media’s tendency to frame the conflict as Palestinians always acting while Israel only reacts not only obscures the fuller picture of what is happening, but also perpetuates an unfair narrative. Palestinians have experienced a long history of denial of their human rights and national aspirations, and their actions can be seen as provocative responses to this oppression. However, the US media fails to acknowledge this, portraying Palestinians as the aggressors and Israel as the victim.

Furthermore, the media’s portrayal of Israel as a democracy is misleading. Israel holds ultimate control over the lives of millions of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, yet denies them the right to vote in Israeli elections. This undermines the basic principles of democracy and raises questions about Israel’s claims to be a democratic nation.

Another aspect of the double standard is the international community’s support for Ukraine’s resistance to foreign occupation while denying Palestinians the same right to resist their occupation. Non-violent methods of resistance, such as the boycott, divestment, and sanctions campaign, are often vilified and even criminalized. The hypocrisy in supporting one struggle for self-determination while denying another is deeply troubling.

The double standard is not only evident in media coverage but also in the attitudes of political leaders. The Ukrainian president has voiced unilateral support for Israel, asserting its right to self-defense, while failing to extend the same support to Russia in the context of his own country’s conflict. This selective support reveals a lack of empathy and understanding of the plight of the Palestinians.

The media’s focus on Israeli casualties while downplaying or ignoring Palestinian American deaths further exposes the double standard. Every life lost in this conflict is tragic and should be equally mourned and condemned, regardless of nationality or ethnicity. Failure to demand justice for all victims perpetuates an unjust system that values some lives over others.

The dangerous consequence of this double standard is the perpetuation of an asymmetrical power dynamic. Israel, as a state, dominates and colonizes Palestinian territories, while Palestinians continue to be dominated and colonized. This power imbalance sets the stage for a cycle of violence and armed struggle that can only lead to more bloodshed.

It is essential that we recognize and challenge these double standards in media coverage and political discourse. The future of Israel and Palestine cannot be built on a foundation of injustice and inequality. Only through acknowledging and addressing the root causes of this conflict can we hope to find a just and lasting solution. The responsibility lies not only with political leaders but also with the media to provide unbiased and comprehensive coverage that promotes understanding and empathy for all parties involved.