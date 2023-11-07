As Israel Prepares for Potential Invasion, Experts Warn of Brutal Urban Warfare in Gaza

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, the possibility of an Israeli invasion of Gaza looms large. While the country’s troops gather tanks at the border, experts are cautioning about the ferocity of street-to-street combat they could potentially face in densely populated areas, particularly in Gaza City.

Comparisons are drawn to past urban battles in Iraq, such as the intense fighting in Fallujah in 2004 or the nine-month struggle to defeat the Islamic State group in Mosul in 2016, both resulting in high civilian casualties. The similarities are concerning, but the situation in Gaza poses even greater challenges.

Hamas, the militant group controlling Gaza, boasts three to five times as many fighters as the Islamic State had in Mosul. They can draw on reserves from a young population and enjoy international support. Combined with years of preparation for battle in Gaza’s urban landscape, Hamas has the advantage of employing guerrilla tactics that can nullify the traditional superiority of tanks and precise munitions.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to “demolish Hamas,” although his exact definition of that remains unclear. While the threat of invasion looms, the Biden administration has sent military advisors to assist the Israelis based on their experiences in Iraq. They also urge Israel to delay the invasion to allow time for hostage negotiations and humanitarian aid delivery.

The densely urbanized Gaza Strip, with its deeply entrenched Hamas presence, presents a complex battlefield. The cityscape of Gaza City alone, with its tall buildings and intricate tunnel networks, poses a significant challenge for invading forces. The destruction of Gaza buildings by Israeli airstrikes and the existence of hidden tunnels and weapon caches add further complications, making the urban environment unpredictable for any invading force.

The issue of distinguishing between combatants and civilians is another crucial factor. As air attacks continue, accusations of civilian casualties mount. The risk to civilians remains high as conflicting instructions from Hamas and religious leaders leave many residents unsure about evacuating.

In previous urban battles, fighters have blended in with civilians, using them as shields to deter attacks. This is a concern echoed by military experts who anticipate similar tactics from Hamas. The dilemma for Israeli commanders becomes apparent when structures are found to house both fighters and families.

Urban warfare in Gaza presents a daunting challenge for Israel. While their objective may be to eliminate Hamas and restore peace, the complexities of the urban terrain, the blurred lines between fighters and civilians, and the risks of high civilian casualties necessitate careful strategic planning and consideration in any potential invasion.