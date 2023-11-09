Survivors and the Unceasing Impact of Rabaa al-Adawiya Square

In the chaotic aftermath of the violent dispersal of the anti-government sit-ins at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square in Cairo on August 14, 2013, lives were changed forever. The harrowing sounds and smells of that day continue to haunt survivors, serving as a constant reminder of the tragedy that unfolded. This event, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of individuals, marks one of the largest-scale killings of demonstrators in recent history.

The divisions and polarization within Egyptian society leading up to that fateful day were palpable. The sit-ins were attended by thousands of Egyptians, with some building barricades and even carrying weapons out of fear for their safety. The government claimed that there were dangerous elements within the crowd, implicating them as terrorists. However, investigations by human rights groups have revealed that the majority of protesters were unarmed.

The consequences of Rabaa al-Adawiya Square extend far beyond the immediate loss of life. Families have been torn apart, friendships dissolved, and political divisions deepened. Survivors find it difficult to openly discuss what transpired, as the wounds are still raw.

Take Ahmed Samih, a former human rights activist who received an invitation to a closed-door meeting at the Interior Ministry prior to the dispersal. He had an inkling that the events to come would be violent – a sense he shared with journalists. Years later, his experiences continue to impact him personally, and he remains estranged from friends who held different perspectives on the events of that day.

In the case of Amal Selim and Sara Ali, a mother and daughter, the tragedy struck closer to home. Selim’s husband, Mohamed Ali, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood, went to Rabaa Square to ensure the safety of women and children. Despite his wife’s pleas for him to stay, he pressed forward and tragically lost his life. The grief that followed, compounded by the subsequent arrest of their son, Omar, brought unimaginable pain to the family.

The enduring legacy of Rabaa al-Adawiya Square serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of democracy, the lengths to which those in power will go to maintain it, and the irrevocable consequences that can result. Survivors and their families continue to grapple with the aftermath of that tragic day, forever changed by its impact.