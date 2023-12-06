Concerns Over Covid Apologies Highlighted as Boris Johnson Faces Hecklers during Inquiry

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced disruption during his attempt to offer apologies for the lives lost to Covid-19 while he served as the country’s leader. Johnson was giving evidence at the public Covid inquiry he established in May 2021, when he was heckled by protesters, believed to be family members who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The demonstrators, who held signs stating, “the dead can’t hear your apologies,” were subsequently removed from the hearing by inquiry chair Heather Hallet. Johnson’s attempt to convey his regret was met with resistance from those who felt it was inadequate. One protester, Kathryn Butcher, expressed her lack of desire for Johnson’s apology, noting that the intention was to stand up and not obstruct anyone.

Butcher, who hails from London, mentioned that her sister-in-law, Myrna Saunders, died from Covid-19 in March 2020, and claimed that Johnson saw the protesters and their signs during the incident. The UK experienced a death toll of over 200,000 individuals during the pandemic, one of the highest in Europe, and the government led by Johnson received significant criticism for its handling of the crisis.

Johnson acknowledged the pain and suffering experienced by the victims and their families, expressing his sympathy towards their feelings. He expressed hope that the inquiry would contribute to answering the difficult questions posed by those affected. However, when pressed to discuss specific errors made by himself or his government, Johnson avoided providing details.

While defending his actions during the pandemic, Johnson admitted there were aspects that could have been handled differently, stating the government did their best based on the available information at the time. The former prime minister’s conduct during this period has been heavily scrutinized, with evidence suggesting that the government culture prevented effective decision-making.

The ongoing inquiry is examining the decision-making process behind implementing lockdowns and the justification for specific choices made at certain times. Johnson’s evidence has already been met with criticism as he claimed that technical issues prevented the provision of requested WhatsApp messages from his personal phone.

Seniors aides of Johnson have characterized him as being overwhelmed by the presented scientific information, while his former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, has been openly critical of Johnson’s management style, comparing it to an out-of-control shopping trolley. When asked about the criticism faced by Johnson during the pandemic, including questioning his own competence, the former prime minister stated it was to be expected.

During his time in office, Johnson received a fine from the police for breaking his own Covid lockdown rules, marking the first time a sitting prime minister faced such a penalty. The “Partygate” scandal, which involved Johnson and members of his team attending events that violated national Covid rules, significantly impacted his standing within the governing Conservative Party and ultimately led to his departure from office.

