The Tragic Tale of Wadi Derna: A Catastrophic Disaster etched in the Memory of Its People

A shocking event has forever changed the landscape of Wadi Derna, now known as “the dam of death.” In an instance that defies comprehension, this once-prominent structure released an overwhelming surge of floodwater, engulfing the inhabitants of Derna.

As the cascading torrents mercilessly swept through the city, homes that had stood for generations succumbed to the force of nature. Entire families were tragically swallowed by the merciless Mediterranean Sea, leaving survivors in a state of profound shock and horror.

Traversing the desolate river bed, one finds themselves confronted by a ghastly sight. The shattered remnants of what was once a dam now lie in ruins. A collapsed concrete ridge and a debris-filled cylindrical pipe lay discarded, mere reminders of the devastation that unfolded. The road that once linked the valley now lies torn asunder, with asphalt seemingly reaching out to touch its severed counterpart.

This haunting scene serves as a somber reminder of the immense and swift destruction that unfolded. Safwat Ashraf, a 24-year-old teacher who hails from this shattered community, aptly sums up the sentiment shared by many: “We will never forget what happened here.” The tight-knit nature of this small city amplifies the grief, as friends and families unite in their collective mourning.

Safwat, whose house is situated on one of the higher plains, bears witness to the wreckage that surrounds him. Across from his home lies a once-vibrant primary and secondary school, now reduced to a battered shell on the valley’s edge. Its walls, torn asunder, have become part of the river bed’s grim tapestry.

Echoes of anguished screams haunt Safwat’s memory, a testament to the women and children who sought refuge within the crumbling school. Their desperate cries linger in the air, a haunting reminder of the innocent lives lost that fateful day.

(Source: [Sky News](https://www.skynews.com))