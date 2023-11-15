The ‘Generation Gap’: The Challenges Faced by Older Workers in China

In a rapidly evolving job market, age has become a barrier for many workers in China. The phenomenon, known as the ‘Generation Gap’, highlights the struggles faced by older employees, particularly among the millennial generation.

Han, a 34-year-old interface designer in Beijing, experienced firsthand the difficulty of finding alternative work after losing her job. Despite her 10 years of experience, she received only a few interview invitations out of the hundreds of job applications she submitted. Frustrated, she turned to part-time jobs as a means to make ends meet, revealing the challenges faced by many millennials in China.

The ‘Generation Gap’ refers to the age discrimination prevalent in the Chinese job market, particularly toward those over 35 years old. Originally coined on social media to describe rumored lay-offs of older workers by major tech companies, the term has gained widespread recognition, even among advisers to China’s ruling Communist Party.

Evidence of the ‘Generation Gap’ can be found in the explicit age requirements stated in online job listings and recruitment sites, where candidates above 35 are often disqualified. Age discrimination is not limited to the job market alone; even hostels in Beijing have been criticized for turning away customers above 35. Furthermore, the Chinese government itself excludes candidates above 35 from several civil servant positions.

Lawmakers, officials, and top academics have all acknowledged the issue of age discrimination. It has been described as a “common phenomenon” in the mass labor market and is seen as a waste of talent. Some propose special policies, financial assistance, and regulations against ageism to address the issue.

The rise of China’s tech industry and its grueling “996 culture” has exacerbated the challenges faced by older workers. The expectation of working from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, puts additional strain on employees with families and creates a preference for younger, cheaper workers. The perception that employees who haven’t reached management positions by 35 may be less successful and vulnerable to layoffs further contributes to age discrimination.

As China grapples with economic recovery and high unemployment rates, finding solutions to bridge the ‘Generation Gap’ becomes crucial. The government, news agencies, and experts are calling for action to address age discrimination and support older workers. However, for many millennials in China, the need for solutions is urgent as they struggle to navigate the challenges of an evolving job market.

