Protecting Historic Pubs: The Need for Change

A recent incident involving The Crooked House pub in the Black Country has ignited a call for stronger planning laws to protect historic pubs. The pub, known for its unique sloping floors and walls, was tragically gutted in a fire and subsequently demolished. This appalling event has galvanized campaigners who are urging the government to take action before more vital heritage is lost.

The Campaign for Pubs has written an open letter to the government, expressing their concerns and emphasizing the urgent need for change. Historic pubs all across the country are being lost due to owners capitalizing on the development potential of the properties, even in cases where the pub is financially viable and there are potential buyers interested in keeping it as a pub. The campaign group is demanding that the government intervene to prevent the unnecessary loss of these important community establishments.

One of the key figures lending their support to the cause is Mayor Andy Street. He has vocalized his determination to see The Crooked House pub rebuilt “brick by brick” and has emphasized the significance of this landmark to the local community. In the face of such adversity, Mayor Street has declared that anyone who dared to harm this beloved pub has indeed “messed with the wrong community.”

The devastating fire that engulfed The Crooked House has been classified as arson by Staffordshire Police. Shockingly, the 18th Century building was leveled less than 48 hours after the fire, leading to outrage from residents and former patrons. The swift demolition of the pub highlights the urgency of revising planning laws to protect historic properties.

In addition to their demands for legislation to safeguard historic pubs, campaigners are also calling for more severe penalties for unauthorized conversions and demolitions. They argue that stricter consequences will discourage owners from disregarding the value and importance of these establishments.

The incident surrounding The Crooked House has shed light on potential loopholes that allow the destruction of property during criminal investigations. Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, is committed to closing these loopholes to ensure that properties are appropriately protected. He believes that authorities should have the power to secure premises during investigations, preventing further damage and preserving potential evidence.

The plight of The Crooked House has resonated with pub owners and communities across the country. James Stevens, owner of The Chapel House pub in Gornal, echoes the call for new legislation to safeguard public institutions. He believes that preventing the loss of more pubs like The Crooked House would be a fitting legacy, ensuring that no other community suffers such a loss.

It is worth noting the relevant players involved in this situation. The Crooked House was sold in July by Marston’s to ATE Farms, a company led by Carly Taylor. Carly Taylor, along with George Adam Taylor, has connections to Himley Environmental Ltd and Sarah Mansfield pub, both of which have raised questions regarding their management and condition.

As the fallout from the fire and subsequent demolition continues, it is imperative that actions be taken to prevent further loss of historic pubs. The incident at The Crooked House should serve as a catalyst for change, igniting a conversation about the importance of preserving these cultural landmarks for future generations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are historic pubs being lost?

Many historic pubs are being lost due to owners seeking financial gain from the development potential of the properties, even when the pubs are profitable and potential buyers are interested in keeping them as pubs.

2. What is the Campaign for Pubs?

The Campaign for Pubs is an organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and supporting pubs across the country.

3. What penalties are campaigners calling for?

Campaigners are advocating for more serious penalties for unauthorised conversions and demolitions of historic pubs.

4. What potential loopholes need to be addressed?

There are concerns that existing loopholes allow for the destruction of property during criminal investigations, preventing the appropriate preservation of evidence.

5. Who is Carly Taylor, and how is she connected to the situation?

Carly Taylor is the leader of ATE Farms, which purchased The Crooked House. She also has connections to Himley Environmental Ltd and Sarah Mansfield pub, both of which have raised questions about their management and condition.