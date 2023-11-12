New Tactics: Russia’s “Carousel Arrests” and the Suppression of Dissent

Russia’s crackdown on criticism of its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine has taken a disturbing turn. Recent reports of “carousel arrests” have shed light on a tactic used by Russian authorities to silence dissent. While the arrests may appear to be for minor offenses, they are actually part of a wider strategy to keep individuals in custody and potentially build more serious criminal cases against them.

Carousel arrests involve the repeated detention of individuals for minor infractions as soon as they are released from jail. These arrests can be seen as a means of keeping critics of the war in Ukraine in near-constant custody. Lawyers and human rights activists have spoken out against this practice, expressing concern over the growing pressure on opposition-minded and anti-war activists in Russia.

A recent example of carousel arrests involves Timofei Rudenko, a former Russian military psychologist. Rudenko was arrested and detained five times over the course of two months for misdemeanors such as swearing at passers-by and disobeying police officers. On each occasion, he was released and promptly picked up again for a new offense. Rudenko’s mother believes her son was targeted for his criticism of the war in Ukraine on social media.

While carousel arrests are not illegal under Russian law, they provide a means for authorities to buy time to dig into an individual’s past and online activity for potential evidence to open more serious criminal cases. This practice has been described as a tool being used by Russian authorities to curtail dissent and maintain control over the narrative surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

The increased use of carousel arrests reflects the tightening of laws in Russia to suppress public criticism of the conflict. New crimes such as “discrediting the army” and spreading “fake news” about alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine can result in lengthy prison sentences. Opposition figures and activists who have spoken out against the war have faced harsh penalties, including imprisonment.

It is important to note that carousel arrests are not a new phenomenon in Russia. However, they were previously more commonly used against high-profile dissidents, such as opposition politicians and members of protest groups. The fact that the tactic is now being employed against ordinary citizens highlights the authorities’ determination to silence any opposition, regardless of their public profile.

The suppression of dissent through carousel arrests is just one of the tactics being used by Russian authorities to maintain control over the narrative surrounding the conflict in Ukraine. The tightening of laws and the increased punishments for crimes such as treason and justifying terrorism demonstrate the government’s commitment to silencing any voices that challenge its actions.

