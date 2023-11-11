New Article: Tragedy Strikes in Banff National Park as Campers Fall Victim to Rare Bear Attack

In a heart-wrenching incident, two experienced campers lost their lives during a backpacking trip in Canada’s Banff National Park after being attacked by a grizzly bear. Before succumbing to their injuries, the couple managed to send a desperate message via a Garmin inReach satellite communicator. The chilling text, which simply read “Bear attack bad,” serves as a haunting reminder of the tragic turn their journey took.

The emergency message was sent alongside an SOS signal, triggered by manually pressing the device’s emergency button for three seconds. This desperate call for help was a last-ditch effort by the campers to reach out for assistance. The fact that they had the presence of mind to send a distress message highlights their determination to survive the onslaught they faced.

Experts are left perplexed by the incident, as the victims were seasoned backpackers who were well-acquainted with the terrain and had taken all necessary precautions. The campsite where the attack occurred exhibited signs of thorough preparation, such as a bear-proof food bag hanging in a tree and a discharged can of bear spray. These items indicated that the campers had employed recommended safety measures and attempted to ward off the bear.

The victims, 62-year-old Jenny Gusse and Doug Inglis, were outdoor enthusiasts who frequently visited Banff’s Red Deer Valley throughout the year. They were no strangers to the area, often embarking on extended trips to immerse themselves in the beauty of nature. Their familiarity with the region makes this tragic turn of events all the more shocking.

Parks Canada, the national agency responsible for managing the park, confirmed that this was the first recorded grizzly bear-caused fatality in Banff National Park in decades. The incident has raised several questions about the circumstances surrounding the attack and how even experienced campers could fall victim to such a rare occurrence.

Source: Parks Canada