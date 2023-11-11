A New Era of Education: Embracing the World-School Revolution

The realm of education has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, as families increasingly explore alternative methods of learning. Welcome to the “world school” revolution, where a community of traveling families is using the globe as their classroom. Amanda Dixon, a dedicated teacher, and her husband Solomon embarked on a journey that would forever change their lives.

Amanda had been teaching second grade at Kings Center Charter School in Buffalo, New York, while Solomon pursued his passion for writing workshops. They both worked tirelessly to support their three young children. However, Amanda found herself yearning for more. She realized that she was spending every day teaching other people’s children and missing out on precious moments with her own.

Driven by a desire to create a different type of learning environment for their children, the couple decided to become “world-schoolers.” This innovative approach involves traveling as a family, immersing themselves in diverse cultures and educational experiences. While some families travel for shorter periods, others embark on extended journeys that span months or even years.

Unlike traditional homeschooling, the Dixon family sought to maintain a sense of community and ensure their children had the opportunity to interact with peers. Solomon, with his adventurous spirit, proposed the idea of opening a school in another country. Initially, Amanda struggled to see the feasibility of such a venture. However, after extensive research and connecting with like-minded families on social media, they realized that there was a burgeoning movement of families pursuing similar educational adventures.

So, what exactly is world schooling? The world-schooler community is characterized by its nomadic nature, with families choosing to educate their children while traveling. There are various definitions and approaches within this community, but the common threads include a shared desire for a sense of community, unconventional educational methods, and a genuine immersion in the places they visit. World-schoolers fund their travels through a combination of remote work, such as online teaching, real estate, and trading stocks. Additionally, the reduced cost of living in many countries makes this lifestyle more sustainable.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst for the growing interest in homeschooling, with U.S. families embracing alternative learning options. According to the Reason Foundation, homeschooling numbers have doubled since 2019, and parents continue to show a keen interest in non-traditional educational approaches. This trend has only amplified the appeal of world schooling, with families recognizing the unique opportunities it provides.

For world-schooling families, education takes on a flexible form. Many parents register their children in homeschooling programs in their home countries, allowing them more freedom in designing their curriculum. Some families split their year between home-based learning and travel, while others fully embrace the concept of unschooling, where children learn through self-directed exploration. Some families choose to enroll their children in online programs while traveling, ensuring they have access to formalized education.

The stories of families who have embarked on world-schooling adventures are truly inspiring. Terra Horton, a family therapist from Los Angeles, traveled with her husband and three children for approximately a year. During their journey, she enrolled her children in a homeschooling charter school and utilized online programs tailored to their needs. Despite initial concerns about falling behind, the children adapted quickly and thrived. The experience proved to be a transformative and cherished chapter in their lives.

To facilitate the world-schooling lifestyle, a network of “world schooling hubs” has emerged across the globe in recent years. These collectives provide opportunities for families to connect, exchange resources, and share educational experiences. Some hubs are organized by parents, while others form spontaneously as families cross paths on their journeys.

As the world-school revolution gains momentum, families are rewriting the narrative on education. They are embracing the power of experiential learning, cultural immersion, and community. The world-schooling movement is challenging traditional notions of education and offering families a chance to provide their children with a unique and enriching educational path.

