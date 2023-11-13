The Future of Cattle Breeding: Reducing Methane Emissions

In a groundbreaking effort to address the environmental impact of cattle farming, Canadian dairy farmer Ben Loewith is leading the way by breeding cows that emit less methane. Loewith, a third-generation farmer from Ontario, began using first-to-market bull semen with a low-methane genetic trait to artificially inseminate his cows and heifers.

Methane emissions from cattle, largely through burping, are a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. However, with the advent of commercially available genetics that can produce dairy cattle with reduced methane emissions, there is hope for a more environmentally friendly future for the industry.

Semex, the genetics company that supplied Loewith with the low-methane semen, estimates that adopting this trait could potentially reduce methane emissions from Canada’s dairy herd by up to 1.5% annually, and by 20%-30% by 2050.

The availability of low-methane breeding genetics has the potential to revolutionize the global cattle industry. Frank Mitloehner, a professor of animal science at the University of California Davis, believes that if widely adopted, this breeding technique could have a “profound impact” on cattle emissions worldwide.

While some industry officials express concerns about potential digestion problems in cows bred for low-methane emissions, the Canadian agriculture department recognizes the importance of reducing emissions from livestock. Currently, livestock account for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, with methane being the second-largest contributor after carbon dioxide.

While farmers can currently use additives to reduce methane production in cattle, these additives are not approved for use in the United States and their effects wear off when cattle stop consuming them. The low-methane breeding genetics developed by Semex and Canada’s milk-recording agency Lactanet offer a more sustainable and long-lasting solution.

Lactanet recently released the world’s first national genomic methane evaluation, which measures the methane emissions of dairy cattle by analyzing their breath and genetic information. By selectively breeding cows with lower methane emissions, the industry can gradually reduce emissions over generations.

It is important to note that low-methane breeding is not the only tool available for reducing methane emissions in the dairy industry. However, it is a simple and cost-effective approach that can complement other strategies.

While financial incentives for low-methane breeding are not currently available in Canada, the government is working towards introducing offset credits for reducing methane emissions through improved manure management. Other countries and food companies are also taking steps to address methane emissions, such as New Zealand’s plan to tax farmers for methane emissions starting in 2025 and companies like Nestle and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International changing cattle diets to reduce methane production.

By combining various approaches, including breeding for low-methane emissions, the dairy industry can take significant steps towards reducing its environmental impact. With genetic changes being permanent and cumulative across generations, this innovative breeding technique offers a promising path towards a more sustainable future for cattle farming.

