The Urgency of Addressing Climate Emergency: A Call for Global Cooperation

A close examination of the state of our climate reveals a profound crisis unlike any we have faced before. A glance at a future climate map paints a dire picture, with a band of scorching heat encompassing the Earth’s midsection. According to climate models, within the next 50 years, approximately 30% of the projected global population will be living in areas with average temperatures surpassing 29C – an unbearable and potentially life-threatening level of heat. Currently, only 1% of the Earth’s land surface reaches these extreme temperature levels, mainly in uninhabited regions of the Sahara desert.

This climate scenario is particularly alarming given that the regions facing the most severe consequences of global heating, such as sub-Saharan Africa, are also expected to experience rapid population growth in the coming decades. Paradoxically, these regions contribute the least to the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for driving the climate crisis. The scale of inequality is staggering, with the lowest-earning 50% of the global population accounting for a mere 12% of total emissions, while those in extreme poverty hardly register at all. For example, Mali’s per capita CO2 emissions are approximately one-seventy-fifth of those in the United States. Even if the lowest-earning third of the global population were to surpass the poverty line, their increased emissions would only represent a fraction of what the wealthiest 1% produce.

This triple inequality – the disparity in responsibility for climate change, disparity in experiencing its impacts, and disparity in available resources for mitigation and adaptation – fundamentally defines the global climate equation. The climate crisis disproportionately affects the most vulnerable and impoverished communities, while those with the means to address the crisis often lack the will to take significant action.

Notably, not all regions affected by climate breakdown are devoid of resources or power. Regions like the American southwest and countries like India possess the capability to navigate the challenges posed by global heating, at least to some extent. However, the broader distributional implications remain a major concern. How will climate refugees be resettled? How will economies adapt to the changing landscape? For fragile states, such as Iraq, the burden may prove insurmountable, leading to outright collapse and profound human suffering. Already this past summer, thousands of people in Iraq resorted to seeking refuge in their air-conditioned cars, running their engines for hours to withstand temperatures exceeding 50C.

While historical patterns of inequality and exploitation are not new, the consequences of the triple inequality in the climate crisis demand our attention. Rich countries have long profited from unequal terms of trade with poorer nations, often exacerbating poverty and depriving regions of much-needed resources. Yet, as we edge closer to the limits of our environment’s capacity to support human life, the situation has taken on a new level of urgency. The very development that fuels prosperity in the rich world inadvertently jeopardizes the survival of billions in the climate danger zone. This indirect and violent entanglement, on an unprecedented scale, poses significant challenges for resistance and equitable solutions.

In light of these challenges, it becomes essential to explore constructive responses to address the triple inequality. Global climate conferences, such as the upcoming Cop28, offer valuable platforms for dialogue and political action. While these conferences may appear mundane, it is within these spaces that the connections between oil, gas, coal production, consumption patterns in wealthy countries, and the risks faced by those most affected by climate change can be articulated and challenged. Activists and governments can use these platforms to confront the unacceptable refusal of rich countries to cooperate in establishing a fund for loss and damage compensation. The need for such a fund was recognized in principle at Cop27, but resistance from US and European negotiators has impeded progress. As Cop28 approaches, the organization and financing of this crucial fund remain unresolved.

It is crucial to acknowledge that merely establishing a loss and damage fund does not solve the broader issue of triple inequality. To address this multifaceted crisis, we require a comprehensive energy transition and new models of inclusive and sustainable development. Nevertheless, the establishment of a fund acknowledges the urgency of the global climate crisis. We have reached a stage where immediate action is necessary, and neglecting the mounting crisis is no longer an option.

