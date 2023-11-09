Diverted Floodwaters Cause Havoc in Hebei Province: A Lesson on Priorities

As the flooding emergency in western Beijing turned deadlier at the beginning of this week, the decision was made to divert the raging waters, relieving the pressure in the capital. However, the redirected floodwaters had to go somewhere, and by Tuesday, they hit Zhuozhou in neighboring Hebei Province with unexpected force.

The town soon found itself cut off from the outside, with buildings becoming islands and essential resources like electricity and drinking water disappearing. Emergency teams turned to boats for rescue efforts, but with limited watercraft availability due to the initial focus on Beijing’s larger population, officials faced significant challenges. Fortunately, the relief effort arrived by Wednesday, with fire brigade rescue teams and a fleet of boats lining up along the flooded streets of Zhuozhou.

While individuals clung to heavy diggers and boats to escape the rising waters, they expressed gratitude for their safe evacuation. Many had lost almost everything they owned, yet they were relieved to have been reached by China’s firefighters. Nevertheless, the rescue operation has not been without sacrifices, as several rescue workers lost their lives while trying to assist others.

However, there is growing resentment in Hebei Province as its residents question why they had to bear the brunt of the potentially deadly flood for the sake of protecting Beijing. Social media platforms buzzed with complaints about the lack of notice given to Zhuozhou residents, leading them to conclude that their lives were deemed less important than those in the capital.

This disparity in flood relief priorities reflects a larger issue within China’s flood control network. Wang Weiluo, a Chinese engineer critical of the Three Gorges Dam construction, highlights the pecking order that prioritizes protecting major cities over rural areas and ordinary citizens. While some experts defend the government’s strategy to safeguard more important areas, others suggest alternative solutions, such as using golf courses or designated water retention zones to minimize economic loss and protect lives.

The recent disaster underscores the need for improved early warning systems in China, as the sudden impact of the floods caught many off guard. Northern China’s summer weather patterns require a comprehensive approach to disaster preparedness that addresses the safety and well-being of all citizens, regardless of their geographical location. Prioritizing the lives and livelihoods of all individuals affected by natural disasters should be a central principle in future flood relief efforts.