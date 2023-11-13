The Unprecedented Devastation: Gaza Under Siege

Amidst ongoing conflict, there were once pockets of Gaza where Palestinians believed they were less at risk. It was commonly thought that urban centers were better protected from bombardment compared to the outskirts of cities, and rural areas were deemed safer than locations where Israeli tanks could easily infiltrate. Buildings facing the sea, susceptible to shelling from Israeli war ships, were also considered high-risk. The tallest buildings, believed to be used by Hamas for surveillance, were advised to be avoided. However, these guidelines have been shattered.

Recently, Palestinian residents of Beit Lahiya, a city in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, received flyers dropped by Israeli planes warning them to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in “known shelters”. The flyers emphasized the danger of being near Hamas terrorists and stressed the importance of adhering to the instructions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a means of protection. Unfortunately, residents reported being targeted by airstrikes before the warnings were even delivered.

As airstrikes continue to pummel Gaza, no area feels safe. Even once relatively secure neighborhoods like al-Rimal in central Gaza City, known for its affluence, have been reduced to rubble and debris due to extensive bombardment. Razan, a resident forced to flee her home in al-Rimal, described the horrifying scenes, stating that the area was now unrecognizable and devoid of houses. High-rise buildings, bustling with shops and residences, have been reduced to ashes.

The situation becomes even graver in locations farther out, which have witnessed intense fighting in previous Israeli offensives. Towns in central Gaza have seen an influx of displaced individuals seeking shelter in UN schools. The United Nations has reported a 30% increase in the number of displaced people within 24 hours, with 339,000 individuals forced to flee, two-thirds of whom are now seeking refuge in UN schools. Others struggle to find safety in diminishing safe neighborhoods.

The impact of the airstrikes is staggering. The United Nations humanitarian office has revealed that 1,000 homes have been leveled and 560 housing units rendered uninhabitable since the onslaught began. Israel’s announcement of a “complete siege” has led to dire water shortages affecting over 650,000 people, with sewage systems destroyed and hazardous wastewater flooding the streets.

At one UN school, 14-year-old Hanan al-Attar mourned the loss of her uncle, who was killed when their house was hit during the bombardment. With no electricity or water, she expressed the discomfort of living in a school and yearned for her once comfortable home.

Gaza residents who have endured previous rounds of violence describe a sense of unprecedented fear this time around. The enclave is now navigating uncharted territory, where the devastation seems beyond comparison. Tragically, the rising human cost is evident in the death toll – among the 1,417 Palestinians killed so far, 447 are children and 248 are women.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis, scenes of destruction and grief unfold as survivors stand atop the remnants of their homes. Bodies, draped in white sheets, are carried away on stretchers through mourning crowds. The physical and emotional toll is immeasurable, with the prospect of a ground assault by Israeli forces looming. This has led to a desperate exodus, as Palestinians flee airstrikes, scurrying through the streets in search of safety and carrying whatever belongings they can.

The urgency is palpable as individuals line up outside bakeries and grocery stores, trying to stock up on provisions during the few hours they remain open. Gaza’s only power station has ceased operations due to fuel shortages, plunging the area into darkness and leaving only scattered private generators to provide minimal lighting.

Drone footage captured by the Associated Press has unveiled the extensive damage inflicted on the Shati refugee camp after overnight airstrikes. Amidst the devastation, residents navigate the ruins, striving to piece together their shattered lives.

As the weeks pass, Gaza remains under siege, enduring immense suffering and loss. The humanitarian crisis deepens, and the world watches, grappling with the complexities of the situation and searching for viable solutions to bring about lasting peace.

