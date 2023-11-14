The Complexity of the Ongoing Kashmir Encounter Unveiled

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi had a firsthand experience at the encounter site recently. The search operation, which has now extended beyond a hundred hours, has witnessed a temporary cessation of gunfire from the terrorists hiding in the dense forests of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Three senior security officers have already lost their lives during this prolonged operation. The fate of the terrorists remains uncertain as the fifth day of the encounter unfolds.

The security forces have faced numerous challenges throughout this operation, ranging from the difficult terrain to unfavorable weather conditions. Despite these setbacks, they persist in their relentless offense, deploying drones to track down the hidden terrorists.

The terrorists, suspected to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, are concealed in a strategically advantageous cave in the Gadol forests. Their location, with its dense foliage, hilly landscape, and deep ditches, creates treacherous ground for the forces attempting to apprehend them. Moreover, the area is connected to the Pir Panjal range, complicating the operation further.

Earlier this week, a security team embarked on the only available route to approach the terrorist hideout. Unfortunately, they encountered heavy gunfire and found themselves trapped between the hills and deep ditches without any cover. The result was the loss of two Army officers, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak, as well as Deputy Superintendent of Police Himayun Bhat. Another soldier remains missing.

Adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy rain, disrupted the counterterrorist operations, providing the terrorists with opportunities to strategize. Despite this setback, the rain extinguished a fire that had broken out due to intense shelling.

The terrorists have proven themselves to be well-versed in jungle warfare and accustomed to operating in high-altitude regions. Their preparedness seems to suggest that they have dedicated considerable time and effort in organizing their logistics within this hazardous terrain.

Over the course of these 100 hours, the security forces have employed advanced equipment, including quadcopters and drones, to fire hundreds of motor shells and rockets, targeting suspected terrorist hideouts. Army’s Northern Command chief, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, paid a visit to the encounter site to observe firsthand how these cutting-edge tools and firepower are being utilized against the terrorists.

To ensure the safety of both the security forces and innocent civilians, the operation continues with unyielding determination. As the encounter enters its fifth day, the focus remains on apprehending or neutralizing the unseen terrorists within the dense forests of Anantnag district in Kashmir.

