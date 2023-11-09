Bank of England Raises Interest Rates Amidst Concerns Over High Inflation

The Bank of England has made the decision to raise interest rates for a 14th consecutive time in an effort to tackle persistently high inflation in the British economy. The rates have been lifted by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.25 percent, which is the highest level since early 2008. This recent increase is a slower pace of tightening compared to the previous meeting, as recent data indicated that inflation has eased to its slowest pace in over a year.

The decision to raise rates comes as some risks from persistent inflation have become more apparent. Despite consumer prices rising 7.9 percent in June from the previous year, the figure was lower than what economists had expected. This provided much-needed relief for the central bank, which has faced criticism for its perceived sluggishness in containing inflation.

While inflation is forecasted to fall below 5 percent by the end of the year, policymakers remain cautious and have not ruled out further rate increases. Their primary objective is to ensure that inflation falls all the way back to the 2 percent target. The central bank also presented gloomy economic forecasts, highlighting weak growth and the potential embedding of inflationary pressures in the economy.

The challenge for policymakers lies in determining the optimal level of monetary-policy tightness without negatively impacting economic conditions. As interest rates continue to rise globally, central banks are wrestling with striking a balance between combating inflation and avoiding economic recessions.

The Bank of England’s recent decision aligns with similar moves made by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, who have also raised interest rates recently. However, inflation in the United Kingdom remains higher compared to other Western European countries and is more than double the rate in the United States. Policymakers are particularly concerned about inflation in the services sector and wage growth in the private sector, which have both been running at annual rates above 7 percent.

In conclusion, the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates reflects its commitment to tackling persistently high inflation. While there is some relief in the latest inflation data, policymakers remain cautious about the path forward. Striking the right balance between combating inflation and fostering economic growth remains a top priority for central banks globally.