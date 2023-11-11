Tropical Storms Continue to Ravage Atlantic and Pacific

An onslaught of tropical storms continues to wreak havoc in both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, defying the expectations of a typical October. As the Atlantic hurricane season enters its final stretch, Hurricane Tammy and a newly forming disturbance in the Bay of Campeche pose threats to Bermuda and Nicaragua, respectively. Meanwhile, over in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Otis emerged due to a unique process involving winds from the Atlantic.

The Atlantic basin has experienced a notably active hurricane season this year, surpassing the average by about 10 percent. Hurricane Tammy, with winds reaching 80 mph, has been meandering northeast of the Caribbean and is expected to follow an unusual looping trajectory before potentially affecting Bermuda later in the week. Additionally, a consolidating disturbance in the Bay of Campeche may intensify into a tropical depression and make landfall over Nicaragua on Tuesday.

In the Pacific, the remnants of Hurricane Norma have been causing gusty winds and heavy downpours along the west coast of Sinaloa, Mexico. However, a new system named Otis has formed as a result of a peculiar phenomenon. Atlantic winds blowing through a gap in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, located southwest of the Yucatán Peninsula, created a counterclockwise spin that led to the development of Otis. While not expected to be highly powerful, Otis is anticipated to bring heavy rains to Mexico’s west coast, with landfall likely on Wednesday night.

As these tropical storms continue to unleash their fury, authorities are warning of potential flash flooding, urban flooding, and mudslides in affected areas. Mexico’s west coast, in particular, has already experienced the impacts of three named tropical systems this month, including Lidia, Max, and Norma.

It is clear that the oceans are not ready to conclude this hurricane season just yet. With abnormally warm waters and an extended forecast stretching nearly six weeks beyond the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season on November 30, the Atlantic and Pacific are still generating and intensifying storms. It is crucial to remain vigilant and prepared in the face of these relentless weather patterns.

