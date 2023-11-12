Accountability for the Capitol Riot: The Importance of Holding Individuals Responsible

In a recent interview with The Associated Press in Jakarta, Indonesia, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the need to hold those responsible for the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent violence at the U.S. Capitol accountable under the law, even if it means former President Donald Trump. As a former prosecutor, Harris firmly believes in the principle of accountability and the rule of law. She stated, “I believe that people should be held accountable under the law. And when they break the law, there should be accountability.”

The issue of Trump’s criminal charges has been approached carefully by the White House to avoid any perception of political interference with ongoing investigations. However, both President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris have been vocal about the significant danger to American democracy that unfolded after the 2020 election. Harris acknowledged the fragility of democracies and emphasized the crucial role of fighting for their strength. She stated, “Democracies are very fragile. They will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it.”

While President Biden was unable to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Vice President Harris represented the United States, reaffirming the country’s commitment to the region. Harris emphasized the importance of developing and strengthening relationships, highlighting America’s security and prosperity interests in Southeast Asia, particularly concerning the rivalry with China and the South China Sea. With one-third of global shipping passing through these waters, the region’s significance cannot be underestimated.

Harris expressed concerns regarding Beijing’s recent release of a new government map that emphasizes its disputed territorial claims to the sea, stating that it is a violation of the law. She acknowledged ASEAN’s challenges in addressing issues like the military coup in Myanmar but emphasized its critical role as a forum for collaboration and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. Harris said, “The fact that so many leaders are convening in this one place at the same time to address some of the biggest challenges facing our world is a sign of strength of both the commitment that each nation has to the coalition and the potential for collaboration.”

Furthermore, Harris issued a strong warning about the alleged talks between Russia and North Korea regarding obtaining weapons for an invasion of Ukraine, calling such a potential alliance “ill-advised.” She criticized Russia’s aggressive actions in Ukraine, stating that they have dispelled the aura and myth surrounding the Russian military.

Addressing concerns about President Biden’s age, Harris dismissed claims that a vote for Biden would effectively be a vote for her in a negative way. She highlighted Biden’s ability to understand and make important decisions on complex issues, emphasizing that she witnesses his leadership firsthand in the Oval Office.

