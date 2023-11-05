Africa’s Inclusion in the G20: A Paradigm Shift in Global Power Dynamics

Africa’s ascent to permanent membership in the G20 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of global power dynamics. With its youthful population of 1.3 billion projected to double by 2050, the continent is poised to play an increasingly influential role on the world stage. The decision to grant the African Union (AU) full membership in the G20 is a powerful acknowledgement of Africa’s potential to shape discussions on critical global issues such as climate change, food security, and migration.

Africa’s 55 member states have long advocated for meaningful participation in global institutions that have historically been dominated by a now outdated post-World War II order. This includes seeking reforms in the United Nations Security Council and challenging the inequities within the global financial system. Africa, burdened with disproportionate debt burdens and unequal borrowing terms, has fervently pushed for a fairer and more inclusive international financial architecture.

In recent years, Africa has expanded its partnerships beyond traditional allies. It has caught the attention of emerging global powers that transcend the United States and former European colonizing nations. China has become Africa’s largest trading partner and a major source of investment and loans. Russia has emerged as a key arms supplier, while Gulf nations have increasingly invested in the continent. Turkey has established its largest overseas military base and embassy in Somalia. Furthermore, countries like Israel and Iran seek to forge new alliances in pursuit of mutual benefits.

Africa’s rise to full G20 membership positions the continent as a formidable global power in its own right. It enables the AU to represent a continent that boasts the world’s largest free trade area and possesses abundant natural resources crucial for combating climate change. Africa, although contributing the least to global warming, bears the brunt of its impact. The continent boasts 60% of the world’s renewable energy assets and owns over 30% of the minerals critical for renewable and low-carbon technologies. For instance, the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone possesses almost half of the world’s cobalt, an essential component of lithium-ion batteries.

African leaders have grown weary of witnessing the extraction of the continent’s resources without commensurate benefits for their own economies. They strive for enhanced industrial development that will lead to local prosperity and sustainable growth. Their resolve was demonstrated during the first Africa Climate Summit, where calls for fair treatment, the fulfillment of rich countries’ climate financing commitments, and a global tax on fossil fuels reverberated.

While achieving consensus among the diverse AU member states may prove challenging, the inclusion of Africa as a unified voice within the G20 amplifies the continent’s demand for equity and justice. Africa has showcased its unity during the COVID-19 pandemic, vocalizing concerns about vaccine hoarding by wealthy nations and pooling resources to secure supplies for its people. Now, as a high-profile G20 member, Africa’s priorities and aspirations will be impossible to overlook.

The inclusion of Africa in the G20 signifies a paradigm shift in global power dynamics. It symbolizes recognition of the continent’s immense potential, both in terms of its demographic dividend and its rich resources. As Africa’s influence continues to grow, the world must reassess its engagement with the continent, moving away from perpetuating outdated narratives of Africa as a passive victim. Instead, embracing Africa as a key player will enable genuine collaboration and shape a more equitable and prosperous future for all.