The Afghan Female Tactical Platoon Faces Uncertainty in Their Pursuit of Permanent Residence

In a world where cultural norms restrict male soldiers from interacting with women and children, the Afghan military’s Female Tactical Platoon played a critical role in collecting intelligence alongside U.S. and Afghan special forces. Their mission: to question women and children during raids, uncovering valuable information on Taliban targets and weapons caches.

However, after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, the platoon found themselves in a state of immigration limbo. Seeking safety and refuge, they joined the waves of Afghans evacuating to the United States under a temporary humanitarian program.

Now residing in the U.S., the members of the Female Tactical Platoon face an uncertain future. Many have been granted humanitarian parole, providing them with temporary shelter until the program expires in the summer. The question of permanent residence hangs over their heads, leaving them with few options.

Former commander of the Female Tactical Platoon, Mahnaz Akbari, explains the stark reality faced by these brave women. As individuals who aided the U.S. military, returning to Afghanistan is simply not an option. The Taliban’s reign, which followed the fall of the nation, poses a grave threat to those who assisted foreign forces. For the platoon members, their situation is even more dire due to their gender.

Separated from their families during the chaotic evacuation, platoon members whose loved ones were unable to escape share the pain of uncertainty and the longing for a place to call home. A decade of service alongside the U.S. military has left them with nowhere left to go.

Frequently Asked Questions

