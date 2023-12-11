A Glimpse into the Abyss: The Human Cost of Conflict

It is an impossible task to determine the exact number of Palestinian lives lost since the devastating clash between Hamas and Israeli forces on October 7. The official count stands at 17,700 as of this week, but the chaos of war makes it challenging to keep track of the living and the deceased. The Gaza Health Ministry, under Hamas control, does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, nor does it specify whether the dead were victims of Israeli or Hamas actions. However, experts estimate that roughly two-thirds of those affected in previous conflicts were innocent bystanders.

In times of war, no life is secure. Even the most cautious civilian, diligently adhering to evacuation plans, remains vulnerable to the indiscriminate nature of violence. A stray bullet or a falling fragment of debris can shatter the illusion of safety in an instant.

Personally, I consider myself fortunate not to reside in Gaza. As a Palestinian living in Britain, I have been shielded from the torment of terrorist rockets raining down overhead or the devastating bombardment unleashed by Israeli F-16s. Despite the physical distance, the unfolding of this conflict has been deeply distressing to witness.

The events of October 7 and the subsequent weeks have left indelible images in my mind: the haunting scenes of charred bodies, the remains of vehicles consumed by flames, and the heartbreaking sight of blood-soaked victims massacred at a music festival. The aftermath brought forth a desolate landscape, with destroyed structures reduced to rubble and smoldering craters marking the once-proud ground. Disturbing videos emerged, capturing the pulverized and bloodied bodies overflowing in overwhelmed hospitals.

Throughout this conflict, the footage from Israel and Gaza has seemed detached from reality. It strikes a resemblance to the works of Bruegel, the master painter of medieval depictions of hell. The level of destruction is not a figment of imagination, but a harsh and tangible reality.

FAQ

What is the official number of Palestinian casualties?

The official count of Palestinian casualties stands at 17,700 as of this week.

How does the Gaza Health Ministry categorize the casualties?

The Gaza Health Ministry does not differentiate between militants and civilians and does not specify whether the deceased were victims of Israeli or Hamas forces.

What portion of the casualties are noncombatants?

Estimates from previous conflicts suggest that around two-thirds of the casualties are noncombatants.

How does war impact civilians even if they follow evacuation plans?

Despite following evacuation plans diligently, civilians are vulnerable to the indiscriminate nature of violence, with stray bullets or debris posing significant threats to their safety.