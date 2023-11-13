7 Key Events You Should Be Aware of This Week

Hurricane Idalia made a destructive impact on Florida, leaving a path of devastation with flooding, tornadoes, and dangerous winds. The storm has since weakened into a tropical storm and is now threatening the Carolinas with destructive winds and the potential for fatal flooding. Stay informed about its trajectory by tracking its path.[source]

In an odd moment captured on camera, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze during a press conference, pausing for 20 seconds before continuing with stilted answers to questions. This incident is reminiscent of a similar episode that occurred in July, raising concerns about McConnell’s health and well-being.

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and lawyer for Donald Trump, has been ruled by a judge to have defamed Georgia election workers. Giuliani falsely accused two women of tampering with the 2020 election results to aid Joe Biden. This ruling marks the first major legal judgment against Giuliani’s attempts to overturn Trump’s election loss. The next step is a trial to determine the amount Giuliani will owe the women in damages.

In a tragic incident, an apartment fire in Johannesburg, South Africa claimed the lives of at least 73 people, with 52 individuals sustaining injuries. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the death toll could rise as more information is uncovered. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Increasing numbers of Americans are struggling with payments for car loans and credit cards. Missed payments on household debt have reached their highest levels in ten years, and experts anticipate further increases this year. Rising prices and borrowing costs, coupled with the resumption of student loan payments, may worsen the financial situation for many households.

The United States’ top health agency, the Department of Health and Human Services, has recommended a relaxation of marijuana restrictions. They suggest reclassifying marijuana as a Schedule III controlled substance, which would indicate a lower level of risk. This shift could have significant implications for federal policy surrounding marijuana, which is currently categorized as a Schedule I drug, alongside substances like heroin and LSD. The Drug Enforcement Administration will conduct a review to determine whether to implement this reclassification.

Nebraska made headlines by setting a world record for attendance at a women’s sports event. The University of Nebraska’s volleyball match against Omaha drew a crowd of 92,003 fans at Memorial Stadium, breaking last year’s record set during a soccer match between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

