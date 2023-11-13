Drones Capture Dramatic Glacial Flooding in Alaska

Aaron Mitchell
Unprecedented glacial flooding in Alaska’s capital city of Juneau has caused extensive damage, with drone footage capturing the moment a house collapsed into the Mendenhall River. The flooding, caused by water from a basin above a 3,000-year-old glacier, has affected dozens of homes and is expected to continue annually.

Scientists are still studying this phenomenon, which has been occurring since 2011. The floods are a growing threat to Juneau and highlight the challenges of living in close proximity to glaciers. The alarming footage serves as a reminder of the devastating impact climate change can have on communities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What caused the glacial flooding in Juneau, Alaska?
A: The floods were caused by water from a basin above a 3,000-year-old glacier.

Q: How long has this phenomenon been occurring?
A: The flooding has been happening annually since 2011.

Q: Has anyone been studying these glacial floods?
A: Yes, scientists are still studying this phenomenon to better understand its causes and implications.

Q: Will the flooding continue to affect Juneau in the future?
A: Yes, the flooding is expected to continue on an annual basis.

Q: What does this flooding indicate about the impact of climate change?
A: The flooding serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact climate change can have on communities living near glaciers.