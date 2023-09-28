The BRICS Economic Bloc Summit: Key Moments and Implications

The recent three-day summit of the BRICS economic bloc in Johannesburg, South Africa, has generated significant attention as the group made several important announcements. Comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the BRICS bloc is a prominent advocate for increased representation of the developing world and the Global South in global affairs. These developments raise questions for the United States regarding the future trajectory of the bloc.

One of the most significant announcements made during the summit was that six countries are set to join the BRICS bloc in 2024, namely Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia. This expansion will more than double the size of the bloc and is expected to increase scrutiny on China’s political influence in the Persian Gulf. Additionally, the inclusion of major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iran will enhance the bloc’s economic clout.

During the summit, China’s President Xi Jinping’s absence from a highly-anticipated speech sparked speculation and rumors. President Xi instead sent his commerce minister, Wang Wentao, to deliver remarks that contained strong criticisms directed at the United States. Chinese state media and the foreign ministry appeared caught off guard by Xi’s absence, implying that it was a last-minute change. The exact reason for his absence remains unknown, leading to speculation about possible illness.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also did not attend the summit in person due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for his alleged involvement in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Instead, Putin participated virtually and sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as his representative. South Africa, a signatory to the ICC, potentially could have arrested Putin if he had attended the event.

In a positive development, China and India agreed to intensify efforts to de-escalate tensions at their disputed border and withdraw troops deployed in the area. The Ladakh region has been the site of a three-year standoff between Indian and Chinese forces, resulting in casualties on both sides. The resolution of border issues between China and India is considered crucial for regional peace and stability.

These key moments from the BRICS summit have significant implications for both global politics and the economies of the bloc and the world. The expansion of the bloc with the inclusion of influential nations and the resolution of border issues contribute to the shaping of the future geopolitical landscape.