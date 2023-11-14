Singaporeans have made their choice for the next president, selecting Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a historic election. With an impressive 70.4% of the votes, Tharman emerged as the clear frontrunner, comfortably defeating two other candidates. Although many Singaporeans initially viewed his candidacy with confusion and disappointment, considering his potential in other roles, his victory represents a significant milestone for the country.

The role of president in Singapore is largely ceremonial, with limited power and influence. Some compare it to the position of the British monarch, where the president’s main responsibility is overseeing the use of the nation’s financial reserves. In the past, this role has been filled by individuals who are pleasant and uncontroversial. However, Tharman Shanmugaratnam is not your typical figurehead.

With a distinguished career as the finance minister and deputy prime minister of Singapore, Tharman has also held prominent positions at global institutions such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). His expertise and qualifications have led many Singaporeans to believe that he could make a significant impact on the international stage. In fact, he was once even considered a potential candidate to lead the IMF.

Tharman’s popularity among Singaporeans is not only due to his accomplishments and qualifications, but also his gentlemanly demeanor and avoidance of personal attacks. This has resonated with an electorate that values leaders who embody gentility and statesmanship. For years, there has been a desire for Singapore to have its first non-Chinese prime minister, and Tharman’s popularity has fueled hopes that he could break this longstanding barrier.

Despite his impressive credentials and widespread support, Tharman chose to run for president instead of pursuing other opportunities. Some speculate that this decision was made in order to groom the next generation of leaders within the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). While the role of president is significant in its own right, Tharman’s victory holds broader implications.

His election as Singapore’s president marks a step forward for representation and challenges racial barriers. In a country where the majority of the population is Chinese, Tharman, who is of Indian descent, has proven that a minority race candidate can win the presidency with overwhelming support. This victory not only undermines arguments for racially-restricted elections but also serves as a win for race relations in Singapore.

However, questions about the PAP’s influence and the transparency of the election process have overshadowed Tharman’s victory. As the government-backed candidate, Tharman’s independence has come into question, considering his longstanding loyalty to the PAP. There has been discontent over the criteria for candidacy, with potentially popular candidates being disqualified and controversial figures being allowed to run. These issues have led to concerns that the presidential race is increasingly being manipulated by the government.

Despite these challenges, Tharman’s victory has been seen as legitimate by the majority of Singaporeans, with only a small percentage resorting to spoiling their ballots in protest. His election opens up new possibilities and signifies a changing political landscape in Singapore. Tharman Shanmugaratnam is a president of great potential, and his victory marks an important moment in the country’s history.

FAQ

Q: What role does the president play in Singapore?



A: The president of Singapore holds a largely ceremonial role, overseeing the use of the country’s financial reserves and having limited influence in public affairs.

Q: Why has Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s candidacy disappointed some Singaporeans?



A: Many Singaporeans were initially disappointed because Tharman is highly regarded and, with his qualifications and experience, could have made a greater impact in other international roles.

Q: Why is Tharman’s win significant for race relations in Singapore?



A: Tharman’s victory challenges racial barriers in Singapore, showing that a minority race candidate can win the presidency with overwhelming support, despite the country’s predominantly Chinese population.

Q: How has the election process in Singapore come under scrutiny?



A: There are concerns about the influence of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and the transparency of the election criteria. Some candidates have been disqualified, while controversial figures have been allowed to run, leading to allegations of manipulation.

Q: What does Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s victory mean for the future of Singapore?



A: Tharman’s election represents a changing political landscape in Singapore and opens up new possibilities for leadership. It also signifies progress in terms of representation and challenges longstanding racial barriers.