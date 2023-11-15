Grand Political Bargain Shakes Up Thai Politics

In a surprising turn of events, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has made his highly anticipated return to Thailand. However, instead of facing a lengthy jail sentence as many expected, Thaksin was swiftly taken to a civilian hospital to monitor his heart condition. This sudden development has sparked speculation about a grand political bargain taking place in the Thai political landscape.

Thailand has long been divided between Thaksin’s populist Pheu Thai party and conservative groups aligned with the military and monarchy. But now, a new threat has emerged in the form of the progressive and youthful Move Forward party, which has forced these two opposing sides to join forces.

Thaksin’s return coincided with the appointment of Pheu Thai’s candidate as the country’s next prime minister. This alliance between former foes suggests a carefully orchestrated plan to consolidate power and ensure the protection of Thaksin’s interests. With Thaksin’s party now in office, Thailand finally has a government after months of waiting.

However, this outcome is not what many Thai voters had in mind. The party that won the most seats, Move Forward, was blocked from forming a government by the military-appointed senate. Instead, the new government includes parties from the previous military-backed administration, including those responsible for previous crackdowns on pro-Thaksin protesters.

The allocation of strategically important ministries, such as defense and interior, to conservative parties further solidifies the grand bargain. This raises questions about the potential for Pheu Thai’s promised reforms to be compromised in the face of opposition from coalition partners.

Many Thai voters expressed their disappointment on social media, feeling that their votes had been undermined by this political arrangement. This turn of events is seen by some as a betrayal by Pheu Thai, who initially pledged to form a coalition with Move Forward.

It’s important to recognize that Thaksin’s party has always been pragmatic rather than ideological. While it has successfully implemented populist policies that improved the living standards of many Thais, its primary focus has been on serving the interests of the Shinawatra family.

This year’s election marked a significant shift, with Move Forward gaining support and challenging the dominance of the Shinawatra party. Both Thaksin and conservative factions realized they needed to unite to counter this threat. However, maintaining cohesion among this diverse coalition will be a considerable challenge for the new prime minister, who lacks political experience and support within his own party.

Move Forward, as the opposition party, will undoubtedly scrutinize the actions of the new government and highlight any hypocritical or false promises made. They have proven their ability to hold politicians accountable and expose the flaws of the Thai political system.

As Thailand moves forward, it remains to be seen how this grand political bargain will shape the country’s future. The interests of Thaksin and his family, along with the aspirations of Move Forward, will undoubtedly play a significant role in determining the direction of Thai politics in the coming years.

Sources: Reuters, BBC News

