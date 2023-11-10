Thailand’s Populist Party Forms Unlikely Coalition in Bid for Government

Thailand’s political landscape is undergoing a major shift as the populist Pheu Thai Party announces a controversial pact to form a new government with parties historically backed by the military. This unexpected alliance comes after the anti-establishment election winner, Move Forward, faced resistance from conservative forces in parliament. While this 11-party coalition could potentially break the deadlock in forming a government, it also raises concerns about the country’s stability.

The decision to work with army-backed parties has sparked mixed reactions among voters. Many see it as a distortion of the election results, which saw Pheu Thai and Move Forward dominate conservative parties led by generals. A recent opinion poll revealed that most Thais disagree with the idea of a coalition that includes military-backed groups. However, Pheu Thai argues that working with these parties is necessary to address the people’s needs effectively.

The proposed coalition aims to fulfill Pheu Thai’s electoral promises, including the creation of a new constitution. However, there are limits to their reform agenda. They have pledged to avoid amending laws related to the monarchy, a powerful institution in Thailand. Additionally, the party plans to focus on raising the minimum wage and introducing handouts in digital currency, signature policies associated with Pheu Thai’s influential figurehead, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Thaksin, who has been in self-imposed exile for the past 17 years, plans to return to Thailand despite being a fugitive. His return has generated significant attention and speculation about its potential impact on the country’s political landscape. Thaksin’s influence and his desire to reconnect with the Thai people have the potential to reshape the political dynamics in Thailand.

The formation of this unlikely coalition indicates a shifting political landscape in Thailand. It challenges the traditional power structures and alliances that have dominated the country for years. How this coalition governs and addresses the concerns of the people will determine its long-term viability and impact on the country’s future. As Thailand prepares for the parliamentary vote on Tuesday, all eyes are on the outcome and the potential consequences of this unprecedented political partnership.