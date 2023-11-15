New Article: Thaksin Shinawatra Seeks Royal Pardon, A Controversial Move in Thai Politics

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has recently submitted a request for a royal pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn. This comes just over a week after his dramatic return to Thailand following more than 15 years in self-imposed exile.

Thaksin, known for his role as the head of a famed political dynasty, served as prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a military coup in 2006. He briefly returned to Thailand in 2008 before fleeing the country due to a corruption conviction.

The outgoing Justice Minister, Wissanu Krea-ngam, confirmed on Thursday that he received Thaksin’s letter requesting a royal pardon. Wissanu, a seasoned figure in Thailand’s volatile politics, assured reporters that the request would be processed in accordance with the rules and ultimately be up to the kindness of the King.

Thaksin’s return to Thailand on August 22 was met with both enthusiasm from his family and supporters as well as apprehension from political opponents. He was swiftly taken into custody and sentenced by the Supreme Court to eight years in prison for conflict of interest, abuse of power, and corruption charges from his time in power. It’s important to note that Thaksin was found guilty of these charges in absentia during his period in exile.

Following a medical check-up, Thaksin was first taken to prison, but due to health concerns, he was subsequently transferred to a hospital. The Thai Corrections Department stated that his underlying heart disease required specialist care that couldn’t be provided at the prison hospital.

While some analysts have questioned whether Thaksin would eventually serve his prison sentence, considering his health and potential negotiations with the establishment, it remains uncertain. Thaksin, however, has reportedly denied making any deal for lenient treatment or a reduced jail term.

The application process for a royal pardon typically involves the justice minister receiving the prisoner’s request, passing it on to the prime minister, and ultimately the King for final approval. The timing of the application remains unclear, as Thailand’s caretaker government led by outgoing prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha only has a few weeks left in power before the new government, led by Thaksin’s ally Srettha Thavisin, is sworn in.

Thaksin, a controversial and divisive figure, amassed his political power through policies benefiting Thailand’s rural poor, the country’s majority demographic. However, his policies faced strong opposition from the country’s rich elites and conservatives, who accused him of being a corrupt populist.

[Source: CNN]