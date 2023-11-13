New Prime Minister Brings Hope for Thailand’s Economic Recovery

Months of political deadlock and stock market volatility in Thailand have finally come to an end with the appointment of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. This new leadership is expected to boost investor confidence in the short term, signaling a potential economic recovery for the country. However, experts caution that the road to long-term stability will be challenging.

The political turbulence began after the Move Forward party won the general election in May but failed to obtain approval from the conservative Senate. Subsequently, Pheu Thai, the party that came second in the election, formed a new coalition government with two military parties and the moderate Bhumjathai Party. Srettha, Pheu Thai’s choice for leader, was appointed prime minister on August 22, coinciding with the return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra after 15 years of self-exile. Thaksin’s return is seen as part of a power-sharing agreement between Pheu Thai and the military establishment.

Foreign investors have been net sellers in the Thai stock market since the May election, leading to a prolonged period of uncertainty. However, there is a glimmer of hope as investor sentiment slowly improves with the anticipation of Thaksin’s return and Srettha’s promises to bring stability to the business environment.

While Srettha’s appointment brings optimism, there are concerns about the fiscal risks posed by his proposed populist policies. The government’s delay in unveiling the 2024 fiscal budget due to the recent chaos is causing economic uncertainty for investors and consumers alike. Fitch Ratings and geopolitical intelligence firm Stratfor have both expressed worries about the potential impact on capital spending and government services.

One of Srettha’s priorities is to prevent a recession in Thailand. The country’s economy grew by only 1.8% year on year in the second quarter, and the prime minister has emphasized the need for stimulus measures in the slow recovery of tourism and consumer spending.

However, economists warn that Srettha’s stimulus plans could worsen the country’s debt problems. Public debt has already exceeded 60% of GDP, with household debt reaching over 90% of GDP. The proposed cash handouts and welfare spending by the government could further strain public finances, raising concerns about fiscal consolidation.

Despite the risks, experts note that many of Pheu Thai’s populist pledges may not materialize due to opposition from conservative factions within the coalition government. The Palang Pracharat Party and United Thai Nation Party, known for their fiscal conservatism, may not support Pheu Thai’s policies, leading to potential conflicts over spending limits and economic priorities.

Beyond economic concerns, there is also a demand for military reform in Thailand. The May election demonstrated a strong desire for change in the country’s most powerful institutions. While Srettha’s government is not expected to address the monarchy, there may be some progress in reforming the military to appease public sentiment.

In conclusion, Thailand’s new prime minister brings hope for an economic recovery in the short term. However, the implementation of populist policies and the country’s fiscal challenges pose risks to long-term stability. It remains to be seen how Srettha’s government will navigate these obstacles and fulfill its promises to the Thai people.

