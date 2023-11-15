Thailand’s Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Hospitalized After Return from Exile

Thailand’s former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, was admitted to the hospital on his first night in prison following his return from self-exile, officials announced. Concerns about his heart condition and high blood pressure led to his transfer to a police hospital after experiencing chest tightness and difficulty sleeping.

Thaksin, the influential founder of Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai Party, made a highly anticipated homecoming after 15 years abroad to avoid jail time. Coinciding with his return, Thaksin’s political ally was elected prime minister in a parliamentary vote.

The 74-year-old Thaksin was transferred to the police hospital in the early hours of Wednesday for his safety. Doctors have confirmed that his condition has improved since his admission. Thaksin’s representatives have not provided any comment on the matter.

Thaksin, known for his pro-poor policies, was ousted from power in a 2006 military coup and sentenced to jail for corruption and abuse of power while in self-exile two years later.

Thailand’s political landscape has been tumultuous in recent months. The progressive Move Forward party emerged victorious in a May election but ended up in opposition. Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai party, bolstered by Thaksin’s return, agreed to form a government with army-backed parties despite its history of being ousted by the military.

Thaksin’s return and the smooth ascension of his ally to the prime minister role have sparked speculation about possible deals with the military and conservative establishment. However, both Thaksin and the Pheu Thai party have denied such claims.

The social media reactions to Thaksin’s hospitalization ranged from concern to ridicule. Some posts questioned the special treatment he received, while others made jokes about his luxurious accommodations. However, the hospital maintained that there was no special treatment and that prisoners are admitted regularly.

Thaksin’s unexpected hospitalization has added another layer of complexity to Thai politics. Srettha Thavisin, a property mogul endorsed by the king, is expected to form a coalition government with 11 parties in the coming days. Despite winning the election, the Move Forward party refused to support Srettha due to his alliance with pro-military parties, which they deemed a betrayal of the people’s will.

While Thaksin’s return has captured the spotlight, with his dramatic arrival and subsequent detainment, questions remain about the future of Thai politics and the impact of his influence. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the nation’s political landscape.

FAQ

1. Who is Thaksin Shinawatra?

Thaksin Shinawatra is the billionaire former prime minister of Thailand and the founder of the populist Pheu Thai Party. He was ousted from power in 2006 and subsequently went into self-exile to avoid jail time for corruption and abuse of power charges.

2. Why was Thaksin Shinawatra hospitalized?

Thaksin Shinawatra was hospitalized due to concerns about his heart condition and high blood pressure. He experienced chest tightness and difficulty sleeping on his first night in prison after returning from self-exile.

3. What impact does Thaksin Shinawatra’s return have on Thai politics?

Thaksin Shinawatra’s return has brought further complexity to the already turbulent Thai political landscape. His political ally was elected prime minister, and speculation has arisen about potential deals with the military and conservative establishment. However, Thaksin and the Pheu Thai party have denied such claims.

4. How has social media reacted to Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalization?

Social media reactions to Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalization have been mixed, ranging from concern to ridicule. Some questioned the special treatment he received, while others made jokes about his luxurious accommodations. However, the hospital has stated that there was no special treatment and that prisoners are admitted regularly.

Sources: Reuters – www.reuters.com