Thai Workers Face Difficult Choices Amidst Conflict in Israel

BANGKOK – The recent conflict in Israel between Hamas terrorists and the Israeli government has presented a difficult situation for thousands of Thai migrant workers. The workers, who had been employed in the agricultural sector in Israel, have had to make a tough decision – whether to stay and endure the escalating violence or return home and lose out on the higher wages they had been earning.

Over the past month, more than 7,000 out of the 30,000 Thai workers in Israel have chosen to return home on government evacuation flights. However, many others have decided to remain in Israel, willing to take the risk in order to continue earning wages that are much higher than what they could earn in Thailand.

The Thai government has reported that at least 23 Thai workers have been abducted by Hamas, making it the largest group of foreigners held by the terror group. There are likely many more workers who are missing, and sadly, 32 have been reported as killed.

In a shocking revelation, Israel’s UN envoy recently showed a video at the General Assembly of a Thai worker being decapitated by a Hamas terrorist. This gruesome act has sparked outrage among people worldwide, including in Thailand.

The plight of these Thai workers has attracted significant media attention in Thailand, with regular reports on those who have fled and those who have chosen to stay, as well as information on the few hostages whose names have been confirmed.

Despite the dangers they face, many Thai workers are driven to seek employment opportunities abroad due to the higher wages offered in more developed countries. In Israel’s case, the need for semi-skilled labor led to the influx of migrant workers from Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries. A bilateral agreement between Thailand and Israel was implemented a decade ago to facilitate the employment of Thai agricultural workers.

However, conditions for these workers in Israel have been subject to criticism. Reports from Human Rights Watch have highlighted inadequate housing, low wages, long working hours, unsafe conditions, and limited rights for these workers. Although efforts have been made to improve their situation, most Thai workers still earn below the legal minimum wage.

In an attempt to entice workers back to evacuated areas, the Israeli Agriculture Ministry is offering extended work visas and monthly bonuses of approximately $500. This offer is quite appealing when compared to the lump sum of approximately $1,800 that Thailand’s government has proposed to aid those fleeing Israel.

Amidst these challenging circumstances, Thai workers like Sompong Jandai have had to weigh their options carefully. Jandai, who was working at an Israeli chicken farm, initially considered returning home after the outbreak of violence. However, the prospect of a significantly higher salary, which he can use to support his family and pay off debts, ultimately convinced him to stay.

The conflict in Israel has undoubtedly put Thai migrant workers in a difficult position, torn between the dangers they face and the economic opportunities available to them. As the situation unfolds, these workers and their families are left grappling with a decision that could have lasting consequences.

