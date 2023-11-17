Thailand’s King Approves New Cabinet, Resolving Political Impasse

Thailand’s political landscape has finally experienced a breakthrough as King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorses a newly proposed cabinet by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The long-awaited announcement was made public on the Thai government’s official website, Royal Gazette. Alongside his role as prime minister, Thavisin has also been confirmed as the country’s Finance Minister.

After three months of political deadlock, Thailand’s parliament voted for Thavisin to assume the position of prime minister. The resolution comes as a relief to the nation, signaling an end to the impasse that has hindered progress and decision-making.

Favored by the populist Pheu Thai Party, Thavisin, aged 60, was the sole candidate put forward for the role. In the May election, the party received the second largest number of votes, highlighting their influence and support among the Thai population.

While the election itself was won by the progressive Move Forward party, the path to forming a government was filled with obstacles. The party’s ambitious plans for radical reforms faced roadblocks, orchestrated by the powerful political elites of the kingdom.

The newly approved cabinet instills hope for a renewed and stable governance in Thailand. With the approval of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, the nation can anticipate progress in key areas such as finance and other crucial policy decisions.

