Thai Foreign Minister Embarks on Urgent Mission to Seek Release of Hostages in Qatar and Egypt

In a bid to secure the safe return of Thai nationals held captive by Hamas during their recent attack on Israel, Thailand’s foreign minister has embarked on an urgent mission to Qatar and Egypt. The violent onslaught by Hamas, which claimed the lives of over 1,400 people, predominantly innocent civilians, also resulted in the abduction of at least 241 individuals. Of the captives being held in Gaza, 22 are Thai nationals.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his government’s commitment to bringing the Thai citizens safely back home and has dispatched Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara for high-level discussions. Parnpree is scheduled to meet with the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister on Tuesday, followed by talks with the Egyptian foreign minister on Wednesday. The main focus of these discussions will revolve around addressing the situation of Thai nationals who have been held hostage amidst the ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas.

Amidst these efforts, Qatar has played an active role in facilitating negotiations for the release of the hostages. Thailand, with a significant portion of its population working in Israel, particularly in the agricultural sector, has been particularly affected by the violence. Hamas unleashed its attack by infiltrating the Israel-Gaza border from multiple fronts and engaging in a murderous rampage across southern areas. The terrorists not only perpetrated widespread casualties but also took innocent civilians as captives under the cover of incessant rocket fire aimed at Israeli towns and cities.

According to the Thai foreign ministry, at least 32 Thais lost their lives, and 19 were injured during the attack. Prime Minister Srettha has acknowledged the severe impact on Thai nationals, stating, “We are more like victims of the war.” He further emphasized the government’s commitment to provide financial aid of 50,000 baht ($1,400) per person to support their return to Thailand.

The global impact of this tragic event is evident from the significant number of foreigners who were either killed or are still held hostage. Over 138 individuals with foreign passports from 25 countries were among those taken captive, with over 200 foreigners or dual nationals falling victim to the attack. The United States saw 31 of its citizens lose their lives, while 13 remain missing. President Joe Biden has confirmed the presence of Americans among the hostages, and efforts are underway for their safe release. In a glimmer of hope, an American woman and her daughter were recently freed.

In addition to the US, citizens from various countries have also experienced profound losses. The British government reported the death of at least 12 Britons, while France mourns the loss of 35 of its citizens, with nine still held hostage or missing. Ukraine, Russia, Nepal, Germany, Argentina, Canada, Romania, Portugal, China, the Philippines, and Austria have all reported the loss of their nationals in this tragic event.

As Israel continues its military campaign to dismantle and replace Hamas, international efforts are being intensified to secure the release of all hostages. The mission undertaken by Thailand’s foreign minister serves as a crucial step towards ensuring the safe return of Thai nationals and offers a glimmer of hope during these challenging times.

