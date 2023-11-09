Warning: Scammers Exploit Package Delivery Problems to Steal Personal Information

With the rise of online shopping, package delivery scams have become more prevalent than ever before. Scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting individuals by impersonating reputable carriers like the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS, using fake package delivery problems as a ploy to steal personal information. The Federal Trade Commission has identified the “fake package delivery problems” text message scam as one of the top reported text message scams in 2022.

These scammers send text messages or emails containing a tracking number or information about a delayed or undeliverable package. They often include a link to a website that may seem legitimate but is designed to trick unsuspecting victims into providing their credit card number and sometimes even their Social Security numbers. The Federal Communications Commission warns that these unexpected communications are all part of a larger scam that has cost American consumers a staggering $330 million in losses.

Major package carriers like the United States Postal Service, FedEx, UPS, and Amazon have all issued warnings about these scams and provided tips on how to avoid falling victim to them. However, it is essential for consumers to remain vigilant and familiarize themselves with the telltale signs of these fraudulent messages.

FedEx advises consumers not to engage with the sender of suspicious emails, watch out for misspellings and grammatical errors in the messages, and report any fraud attempts to [email protected] or their helpline. UPS provides similar advice, including being cautious of the phone numbers and email addresses associated with their messages and reporting fraudulent emails and texts to [email protected].

The United States Postal Service urges individuals not to click on any suspicious links and to report the messages to [email protected], providing relevant details such as the sender’s phone number and the date the message was sent. Additionally, Amazon recommends that customers stay aware of their order history, check for legitimate email attachments, and beware of any messages that request payment information unrelated to their previous orders.

It is crucial to report any scams to the relevant authorities. The Federal Trade Commission offers a spam forwarding service by texting the message to 7726 (SPAM) and provides an online complaint form on their website. Victims of crimes involving lost money or personal information should file a report with their local law enforcement and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

By staying informed, remaining cautious, and reporting any suspicious activity, consumers can protect themselves from falling victim to these deceptive package delivery scams. Remember, it is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to safeguarding personal information in the online shopping era.