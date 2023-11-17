Texas Governor Declares Intent to Challenge Biden’s Border Policies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking a bold stand against the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis. In a press conference, Governor Abbott announced that he will be taking President Biden to the Supreme Court in an effort to protect the border and ensure the safety of Texans.

The governor expressed his concerns about the Biden administration’s lack of action to secure the border, allowing Mexican drug cartels and transnational criminals to take advantage of the situation. He emphasized that this legal battle is not just about Texas but also about asserting the states’ authority to secure their borders.

Governor Abbott highlighted the recent lawsuit filed by President Biden’s Department of Justice against Texas for its efforts to deter and repel migrants from crossing the Rio Grande illegally. He argued that instead of supporting Texas in its efforts to secure the border, President Biden is more focused on impeding those efforts.

The governor firmly stated that Texas will use every strategy available to deny illegal entry into the state. He pointed out that the dangerous gaps created by the Biden administration’s policies have led to an increase in crime and drug smuggling. Governor Abbott highlighted the success of Operation Lone Star, which has apprehended thousands of illegal immigrants and seized lethal doses of fentanyl.

In addition to deploying floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande, Texas has also increased patrols and added miles of razor wire to deter illegal crossings. Governor Abbott stressed that these measures are necessary to protect American citizens and migrants alike.

In response to critics who argue that it is President Biden’s responsibility to enforce existing immigration laws, Governor Abbott emphasized that until the federal government takes action, Texas will continue to fight against the relentless Mexican cartels and the negligent administration.

The governor’s determination to challenge President Biden’s policies in court sends a strong message that Texas will not back down when it comes to protecting its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Supreme Court will rule on this important issue.

FAQs:

Q: What is Governor Abbott’s main concern regarding the border?

Governor Abbott is concerned about the Biden administration’s lack of action to secure the border, which has allowed Mexican drug cartels and transnational criminals to exploit the situation.

Q: Why is Governor Abbott taking President Biden to the Supreme Court?

Governor Abbott is taking President Biden to the Supreme Court to challenge his administration’s policies and establish Texas’s authority to secure its border.

Q: What efforts has Texas made to deter illegal border crossings?

Texas has deployed floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande, increased patrols, and added miles of razor wire to deter illegal crossings.

Q: What is Operation Lone Star?

Operation Lone Star is a border-security mission launched by Governor Abbott to fill the gaps created by the Biden administration’s policies. It aims to apprehend illegal immigrants, combat crime, and seize drugs like fentanyl.

Q: How is Texas funding its border security efforts?

Nearly $9.8 billion of Texas taxpayer dollars have been allocated for border security efforts to support Texas in its mission to protect the border.