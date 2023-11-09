Assam CM Demands Congress to Distance Itself from Controversial Remarks

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the Congress party to distance itself from DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s recent controversial remarks on Sanatana Dharma. Sarma believes that failure to do so will reinforce the public’s perception that the party is “anti-Hindu.” He also questioned the Congress party’s position on Karti Chidambaram, a party leader, defending Stalin’s statements.

Sarma refrained from condemning the Tamil Nadu minister’s statements, stating that they have exposed him. He cited similar remarks made by Chidambaram and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, suggesting a pattern of anti-Hindu sentiments within the party. Stalin had equated Sanatana Dharma with social evils and diseases, which sparked outrage on social media.

The controversy deepens as the BJP’s IT department in-charge, Amit Malviya, accused Stalin of calling for the “genocide” of Hindus. However, Stalin disregarded this claim and clarified that his speech aimed to shed light on social injustices. Karti Chidambaram supported Stalin’s statements and criticized the BJP for twisting them into a “genocidal call.”

Sarma emphasized that the crucial question now is whether the Congress will maintain its alliance with the DMK and take action against Chidambaram. He asserted that this situation serves as a test for Rahul Gandhi, challenging him to decide whether he truly respects Sanatana Dharma or not. Sarma further warned that failure to sever ties with the DMK or expel Chidambaram would confirm the Congress party’s alleged anti-Hindu stance.

While Sarma refrained from commenting on Hinduism as a religion, he acknowledged its longstanding presence and resilience throughout history. With this ongoing controversy, it remains to be seen how the Congress party will respond and whether it will address the concerns raised by the Assam Chief Minister.