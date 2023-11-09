The Future of Taiwan’s Presidential Election Hangs in the Balance

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn and iPhone manufacturer, has thrown his hat into the ring for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential election. Known for his rags-to-riches story and immense wealth, Gou’s entry into the race has created quite a stir. However, his candidacy may inadvertently play into the hands of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) due to a fragmented opposition.

Political observers in Taipei believe that if Gou was the sole challenger against the DPP, he would have a strong chance of securing victory. However, with two other opposition candidates already vying for the presidency, Gou’s entry might only serve to further divide the opposition vote. This predicament presents a classic case of the “law of holes,” where continuing down a futile path only worsens the situation.

Gou’s unsuccessful bid to become the candidate of the right-of-center Kuomintang (KMT) party and his subsequent departure from the party have added to his challenges. The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), led by charismatic populist Ko Wen-je, poses another obstacle to Gou’s candidacy. Ko, a former mayor of Taipei city, has garnered significant support, particularly among younger Taiwanese voters.

While Gou’s business acumen and experience working in China are noteworthy, his main selling point lies in his belief that he can leverage this experience to protect Taiwan’s security. Gou aims to prevent Taiwan from “becoming another Ukraine” and advocates for a return to a previous status quo negotiated between Beijing and Taipei. However, opinion polls suggest that most Taiwanese voters do not support concessions to Beijing and instead prioritize the defense of their sovereignty.

With a significant majority of Taiwan voters identifying themselves as Taiwanese rather than Chinese, the opposition’s best chance at success lies in uniting around a single candidate. Gou refers to the three opposition candidates as “the three little pigs” who must unite against the “big bad wolf” of the DPP. Unfortunately, the prospect of such unity remains uncertain.

As the election draws nearer, it becomes increasingly evident that Gou’s candidacy risks further dividing the opposition vote, ultimately enhancing the DPP’s chances of retaining power. Despite Gou’s wealth and fame, it appears that the DPP’s William Lai remains the frontrunner in the eyes of many, positioning him as the most likely candidate to become Taiwan’s next president. The electoral fate of Taiwan now rests in the hands of the divided opposition and the decisions they make leading up to the January 2024 presidential election.