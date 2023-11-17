Terry Gou: From Apple Manufacturer to Presidential Candidate

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Foxconn, the major supplier of Apple Inc, is making headlines once again. This time, Gou is setting his sights on a new challenge – becoming the next president of Taiwan. After two unsuccessful attempts in the past, the 72-year-old entrepreneur is aiming to unite the fractured opposition and address rising tensions with China.

Gou is critical of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) handling of relations with Beijing, blaming them for bringing Taiwan dangerously close to war. In his announcement to run for president, Gou stated that the DPP has also failed to address the challenges faced by Taiwan’s industries and people’s lives.

While the DPP-led government has expressed a willingness to engage in talks with China, they have been met with resistance. The tension between the two nations continues to escalate, with both sides pointing fingers at each other.

Gou faces the challenge of bridging the gap between the two main opposition parties – the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People’s Party – in order to challenge the DPP’s hold on power. Despite his initial intention to run as the KMT candidate, Gou has decided to pursue an independent candidacy.

Gou’s direct language and business acumen have resonated with crowds across Taiwan. Political experts believe that his straightforward approach appeals to voters who prioritize market confidence and a technocratic form of governance.

