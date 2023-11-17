Terrorists Strike Government Building in Ankara, Turkey

Two individuals executed a bomb attack at the seat of power in Ankara, Turkey, as the Parliament prepared to convene, according to official sources. As a result of the explosion, two police officers sustained injuries. The nation’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, confirmed these details in a statement released through social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

The assailants arrived in a light commercial vehicle and positioned themselves in front of the entrance to the Interior Ministry building at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time. One of the attackers detonated an explosive, while the other was subsequently incapacitated. The blast caused minimal damage to the peripheral guard tower.

Authorities swiftly locked down the area, with law enforcement officers cordoning off the vicinity. Video footage captured by CNN Turk, a CNN affiliate, revealed bomb disposal units meticulously searching for any additional suspicious packages.

In response to the incident, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc assured the public that a thorough investigation was underway. Tunc emphasized that these attacks would not deter Turkey’s resolute commitment to combating terrorism. The nation remains unwavering in its fight against terrorism, he stated.

The bombing incident coincided with the imminent return of lawmakers to the Parliament after the summer recess. Nonetheless, the government is determined to press forward with its legislative agenda.

As this story continues to unfold, further details will be forthcoming.