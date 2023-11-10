Israel Security Officer Injured in Terror Attack in Tel Aviv

In a bustling area of Tel Aviv, an Israeli security officer was shot and critically wounded in a terror attack on Saturday evening, according to police and medics. The attack was carried out by a Palestinian gunman, who was later shot dead by security forces. The incident occurred at the corner of Montefiore and Nachalat Binyamin streets, where numerous restaurants, cafes, and bars are usually packed on Saturday evenings.

The injured officer, who is in his 40s, was taken to the nearby Ichilov Hospital in critical condition. The second officer at the scene returned fire at the gunman, as captured in footage that showed the moment the security guard chased after the assailant and shot him. Both the injured officer and the terrorist were taken to Ichilov Hospital, where the terrorist was later declared dead.

According to the police commissioner, the officers noticed the suspect standing near a bar with a backpack. The suspect’s refusal to make eye contact and the officer’s suspicion increased. As they approached the suspect on their motorcycles, the Palestinian man pulled out a handgun and opened fire, hitting one of the guards.

The Palestinian gunman was identified as Kamel Abu Bakr, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group from the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Abu Bakr had been hiding in the camp for the past six months and did not have an entry permit to Israel due to his affiliation with Islamic Jihad.

The attack took place during ongoing protests against the government’s judicial overhaul in Tel Aviv. Tensions have remained high across the region, with a series of Palestinian terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 25 deaths and numerous serious injuries as a result of these attacks.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Israel and the importance of vigilance in thwarting potential acts of violence. The actions of the brave officer in quickly and professionally responding to the attack undoubtedly saved lives, as emphasized by the police commissioner. As the region continues to grapple with such incidents, it is crucial for security forces to remain diligent in their efforts to protect the public.