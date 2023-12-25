Passengers Brave Massive Wave Onboard Norwegian Cruise Ship

A shocking incident unfolded onboard the MS Maud as it battled treacherous conditions in the North Sea. Video footage has emerged capturing passengers in a state of panic as they held on for dear life when the cruise ship was struck by an enormous wave during Storm Pia.

In the midst of the chaos, passengers were seen wearing life vests and clinging onto tables as the vessel was hit by 70-foot waves and powerful winds. The alarming incident was recorded and shared by SWNS, showing the fear-inducing moments unfold.

The MS Maud, which embarked from Tilbury Docks in the UK with 266 passengers and 131 crew members on December 9, encountered distress when it encountered the storm on December 21. The force of the storm caused the ship to lose power and its navigational equipment.

Among the passengers who experienced this terrifying ordeal were Brian Launder, 75, and his wife, Carole, who were celebrating Carole’s 70th birthday with their first-ever cruise. Mr. Launder described the harrowing scene, with waves crashing against their cabin windows on the fifth deck and water flooding through the corridors.

The situation became even more concerning as lifeboats were readied due to the severity of the storm. However, the crew managed to navigate through the perilous conditions, hoping to bring the passengers back home in time for Christmas.

Despite the chaotic circumstances, Mr. Launder commended his wife for her calmness and strength in aiding another passenger during the incident. Thankfully, only one person sustained injuries when she was knocked off balance by the powerful wave while holding a baby.

The MS Maud was eventually diverted to Bremerhaven, Germany, where a rescue ship provided navigation assistance. Mr. and Mrs. Launder planned to return to the UK, with a stopover in Hamburg before their flight to Frankfurt. They are expected to arrive in London on Christmas Eve.

Despite the terrifying ordeal they faced, Mr. Launder humorously remarked, “Apart from the drama, we’ve actually quite enjoyed it. We’ve never been on a cruise ship before. I’d definitely go on one again.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the power of nature and the determination required to navigate through treacherous waters. Passengers on the MS Maud can count themselves fortunate to have survived such a harrowing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What happened to the MS Maud?

The MS Maud, a Norwegian cruise ship, lost power and navigational equipment after being struck by a massive wave during Storm Pia in the North Sea.

2. Were there any injuries?

One passenger sustained injuries when she was knocked off balance by the force of the wave. However, the injuries were not severe.

3. How many passengers were onboard?

The MS Maud had 266 passengers and 131 crew members onboard when it encountered the storm.

4. Where was the ship diverted to?

The ship was diverted to Bremerhaven, Germany, where a rescue ship provided navigation aid.

5. Are the passengers safe now?

The passengers are expected to return safely to the UK, with a stopover in Hamburg before their final destination in London on Christmas Eve.